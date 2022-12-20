Analyst Take: The news of UK’s TSB being find a whopping $62m for a failed mainframe migration is, I believe, something we can all learn from — or at least that’s my hope. 2022 has been the year of Mainframe Modernization with the likes of AWS, Microsoft, and Google as well as a raft of software vendors bringing solutions to market or repositioning existing solutions as tools to ‘modernize’ mainframe workloads by re-platforming them to the public cloud. In my conversations with the big players in the market over course of the last 12 months, a key takeaway is that these solutions are well thought through and progress is being made to provide options to mainframe customers who are hell bent on migrating to the cloud. However, the migration of mission-critical applications to the cloud is not for the faint-hearted, a reality that I believe TSB Bank is experiencing all too well.

2 DAYS AGO