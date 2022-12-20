ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

NOLA.com

Jury convicts man in Metairie drive-by shooting that left one dead

A Jefferson Parish jury has convicted a defendant accused of fatally shooting a man during a car chase down a busy street in Metairie. Edward Lopez, 29, of Metairie, was found guilty Dec. 14 of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Jesus Fructuoso, 35, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: New Orleans interim police chief is all about business, and she wants the job

I'm not sure the New Orleans Police Department and the City of New Orleans are ready for Michelle Woodfork. She's all about business, and she knows what she wants. When Woodfork was a high school student at St. Mary's Academy, she learned to walk right and do the right thing. The Sisters of the Holy Family helped her establish a firm foundation that she's carried into her new role as interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to St. Helena murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to a St. Helena Parish murder, were arrested in Pearl River, according to the St. Tammany sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that Sidney Banks, 25, was arrested at his place of employment after detectives learned that he was wanted by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to second-degree murder and another count of attempted criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.
PEARL RIVER, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans' second homicide in an hour reported in Central City

One man was shot dead and another was wounded Thursday night in Central City, in New Orleans' second homicide in less than an hour. Police said they were summoned at 8:04 p.m. to the 2700 block of Martin L. King Boulevard, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared one victim dead on scene and took the other to a hospital. He was stable as of 9:37 p.m., authorities said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others

Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

