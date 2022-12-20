DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As temperatures continue to decrease on Thursday night, many travelers will see road conditions change throughout the night into the morning. The temperature is dropping across the Miami Valley, reaching dangerously freezing lows and as it significantly drops residents begin to pump the heat up. If you're planning to stay at home and plug in your space heater, make sure it has three feet of space around it.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO