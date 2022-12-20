Read full article on original website
Eastbound Turner Road reopens in Harrison Township
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eastbound Turner Road between Klepinger Road to Philadelphia Drive has re-opened, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The Harrison Township Road Department personnel, with the assistance of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies, re-opened the road at 8 a.m. on December 24, after numerous accidents and deteriorating road conditions.
'Salt in the truck beds is freezing up': Hamilton County road crews face tricky problems
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The roads continued to be a problem Friday afternoon. Road crews were being hit with a whole slew of issues from this storm, some of which were directly linked to the extremely cold temperatures. Hamilton County engineer Eric Beck and his 70 drivers have been trying to...
Phase 1 of major Dayton 'Flight Line' trail project calls for $1.8M
DAYTON , Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The first step of a project that would link hundreds of miles of bike and walking trails to the city’s center requires $1.9 million. The city of Dayton submitted a request to the Priority Development and Advocacy Committee (PDAC) for the design...
Communities closing offices, suspending services due to cold, Christmas
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The winter weather is prompting cities and counties around the Miami Valley to close and suspend some services. Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT) suspended services at 10:40 a.m. Friday due to the dangerous weather conditions. SCAT is expected to resume regular operations on Tuesday, December 27.
Springfield suspends bus services due to weather
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - The city of Springfield will be suspending its Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT) services at 10:40 a.m. due to the dangerous weather conditions. SCAT is expected to resume regular operations on Tuesday, December 27.
15-year-old being tried as adult indicted for murder of Lyft driver
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Thursday that 15-year-old Da'Trayvon Mitchell of Dayton has been indicted on counts related to the robbery and shooting death of a Lyft driver, and for the robbery of another Lyft driver on January 26, 2022. A Lyft driver reported...
City, county agencies announce closings ahead of winter weather
Several agencies in the Miami Valley have announced closures ahead of the winter weather forecast for Thursday night and Friday. Clark County offices will be closed on Friday. However, Clark County Common Pleas Court will be holding some virtual court cases. Also, the county offices will be closed Monday for Christmas.
City of Dayton releases plan for street/highway treatment during upcoming winter storm
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Department of Public Works will send out 46 snowplow vehicles on Thursday, December 22, at 8 p.m. to salt roads, bridges, highways, and more. The department says these areas are always treated first. The 46 primary drivers have shifts from 8:00 p.m. on Thursday to...
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Winter conditions impacting AES crews and power outages throughout Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Roadways from a winter storm along with cold temperatures have made driving dangerous. Experts told Dayton 24/7 Now that many accidents have been the cause of outages here in the Miami Valley. Many different agencies advise people not to drive on the roads unless it's necessary.
New wooded home development slated for Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Amid continued need for housing in the growing Dayton region, a new home development is coming to Washington Township. Kentucky-based home builder Fischer Homes is working on a 22-home site, dubbed Paragon Farms. The community is aimed at a wide range of potential buyers from move-up to move-down.
Santa visits families at Miami Valley Hospital NICU
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Holiday cheer was brought by the big man in the red suit. Families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital received a special visit from Santa Claus. Christmas blankets and hats were provided for babies and parents to help celebrate. With the help...
Several flights canceled at Dayton International Airport ahead of Christmas weekend
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- There are very few travelers at Dayton International Airport on Friday evening, as most flights have been cancelled or delayed due to the extreme winter weather. Joshua Warren, a Dayton resident, was scheduled to head home to Washington DC Thursday in order to spend Christmas with...
Winter storm in the Miami Valley: How to keep warm safely by avoiding a house fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As temperatures continue to decrease on Thursday night, many travelers will see road conditions change throughout the night into the morning. The temperature is dropping across the Miami Valley, reaching dangerously freezing lows and as it significantly drops residents begin to pump the heat up. If you're planning to stay at home and plug in your space heater, make sure it has three feet of space around it.
Prepare now for dangerous winter storm, health department urges
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County are urging people to have a winter preparedness plan in place ahead of the dangerous combination of snow and cold temperatures expected this weekend. Being outside can quickly lead to frostbite but indoors can be dangerous, too, the health department...
Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
Dayton Metro Library announces grand opening of new branch
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library has announced the Grand Opening of its new Northmont Branch. The new library, which will be located at 700 West National Road in Englewood, will open to the public on Saturday, January 7. A ribbon cutting will be held at approximately 10:15 am.
City of Dayton receives awards for sustainability accomplishments
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton is being honored for its sustainability efforts. Power a Clean Future Ohio, a statewide, non-partisan coalition, has honored Dayton with the following awards:. -Dayton's "Strategy for a Sustainable Dayton," the city's comprehensive sustainability plan, was awarded the Climate Action Community Award. -Dayton's...
How to protect yourself from frostbite
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) – Protecting yourself, loved ones and neighbors from the upcoming frigid temperatures is essential as frostbite could be imminent. The Miami Valley could experience subzero wind chills, as well as wind gusts up to 55 mph, with a dangerous combination of snow and ice. These conditions could lead to frostbite within 15 minutes of exposure if not properly clothed. Covering all extremities (hands, arm, legs, and feet) and your face, ears, and nose is a must, or you could become sick very quickly.
Celebration of life planned for former Reds pitcher Tom Browning
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who passed away Monday at the age of 62. Officials say he was found unresponsive in his home and first responders were unable to resuscitate him, but no foul play is suspected. Browning was drafted...
