ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Eastbound Turner Road reopens in Harrison Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eastbound Turner Road between Klepinger Road to Philadelphia Drive has re-opened, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The Harrison Township Road Department personnel, with the assistance of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies, re-opened the road at 8 a.m. on December 24, after numerous accidents and deteriorating road conditions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Phase 1 of major Dayton 'Flight Line' trail project calls for $1.8M

DAYTON , Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The first step of a project that would link hundreds of miles of bike and walking trails to the city’s center requires $1.9 million. The city of Dayton submitted a request to the Priority Development and Advocacy Committee (PDAC) for the design...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Communities closing offices, suspending services due to cold, Christmas

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The winter weather is prompting cities and counties around the Miami Valley to close and suspend some services. Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT) suspended services at 10:40 a.m. Friday due to the dangerous weather conditions. SCAT is expected to resume regular operations on Tuesday, December 27.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield suspends bus services due to weather

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - The city of Springfield will be suspending its Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT) services at 10:40 a.m. due to the dangerous weather conditions. SCAT is expected to resume regular operations on Tuesday, December 27.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

15-year-old being tried as adult indicted for murder of Lyft driver

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Thursday that 15-year-old Da'Trayvon Mitchell of Dayton has been indicted on counts related to the robbery and shooting death of a Lyft driver, and for the robbery of another Lyft driver on January 26, 2022. A Lyft driver reported...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City, county agencies announce closings ahead of winter weather

Several agencies in the Miami Valley have announced closures ahead of the winter weather forecast for Thursday night and Friday. Clark County offices will be closed on Friday. However, Clark County Common Pleas Court will be holding some virtual court cases. Also, the county offices will be closed Monday for Christmas.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

New wooded home development slated for Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Amid continued need for housing in the growing Dayton region, a new home development is coming to Washington Township. Kentucky-based home builder Fischer Homes is working on a 22-home site, dubbed Paragon Farms. The community is aimed at a wide range of potential buyers from move-up to move-down.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton247now.com

Santa visits families at Miami Valley Hospital NICU

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Holiday cheer was brought by the big man in the red suit. Families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital received a special visit from Santa Claus. Christmas blankets and hats were provided for babies and parents to help celebrate. With the help...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Winter storm in the Miami Valley: How to keep warm safely by avoiding a house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As temperatures continue to decrease on Thursday night, many travelers will see road conditions change throughout the night into the morning. The temperature is dropping across the Miami Valley, reaching dangerously freezing lows and as it significantly drops residents begin to pump the heat up. If you're planning to stay at home and plug in your space heater, make sure it has three feet of space around it.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Prepare now for dangerous winter storm, health department urges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County are urging people to have a winter preparedness plan in place ahead of the dangerous combination of snow and cold temperatures expected this weekend. Being outside can quickly lead to frostbite but indoors can be dangerous, too, the health department...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Dayton Metro Library announces grand opening of new branch

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library has announced the Grand Opening of its new Northmont Branch. The new library, which will be located at 700 West National Road in Englewood, will open to the public on Saturday, January 7. A ribbon cutting will be held at approximately 10:15 am.
ENGLEWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Dayton receives awards for sustainability accomplishments

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton is being honored for its sustainability efforts. Power a Clean Future Ohio, a statewide, non-partisan coalition, has honored Dayton with the following awards:. -Dayton's "Strategy for a Sustainable Dayton," the city's comprehensive sustainability plan, was awarded the Climate Action Community Award. -Dayton's...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

How to protect yourself from frostbite

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) – Protecting yourself, loved ones and neighbors from the upcoming frigid temperatures is essential as frostbite could be imminent. The Miami Valley could experience subzero wind chills, as well as wind gusts up to 55 mph, with a dangerous combination of snow and ice. These conditions could lead to frostbite within 15 minutes of exposure if not properly clothed. Covering all extremities (hands, arm, legs, and feet) and your face, ears, and nose is a must, or you could become sick very quickly.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Celebration of life planned for former Reds pitcher Tom Browning

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who passed away Monday at the age of 62. Officials say he was found unresponsive in his home and first responders were unable to resuscitate him, but no foul play is suspected. Browning was drafted...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy