Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Brave bobcat caught in Cashmere after eating group of domesticated ducks
CASHMERE - A hungry bobcat that consumed a flock of domesticated ducks in Cashmere eventually found itself behind bars this week. However, the feral feline wasn't incarcerated for long, according to residents living in the area. The bobcat reportedly spent a lot of its time casing a residential property on...
Bald eagle caught on camera carrying Canada goose in its talons
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Security camera footage from an eastern Washington dam shows a bald eagle flying by while clutching a Canada goose in its talons. The eagle was seen on one of the cameras at Wanapum Dam in Grant County, east of Ellensburg, along the Columbia River on Dec. 15, according to The News Tribune.
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
ifiberone.com
Public Works crewman aids injured woman found sitting on roadside during deadly storm near Ephrata
EPHRATA - A local woman who was rendered helpless after she couldn’t get up due to an injured ankle was saved by a passing Grant County Public Works employee on Wednesday just outside of Ephrata. Grant County Public Works Director Sam Castro says Bridge Maintenance Supervisor Joe Vargas was...
ifiberone.com
Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
Comments / 0