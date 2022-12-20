ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Brave bobcat caught in Cashmere after eating group of domesticated ducks

CASHMERE - A hungry bobcat that consumed a flock of domesticated ducks in Cashmere eventually found itself behind bars this week. However, the feral feline wasn't incarcerated for long, according to residents living in the area. The bobcat reportedly spent a lot of its time casing a residential property on...
CASHMERE, WA
NEWStalk 870

6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy