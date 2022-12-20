Read full article on original website
Related
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
The death toll from the snowstorm that pummeled western New York has risen to 7 as the blizzard finally started to ease up on Christmas morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday.
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 30 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 30 people across the United States
Comments / 0