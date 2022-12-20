ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida defensive back named to Shrine Bowl ahead of 2023 NFL draft

By Sergio De La Espriella
 4 days ago
Florida Gators senior defensive back Trey Dean III has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 2023 Shrine Bowl features players from around the country. It will be played on Feb. 2, 2023. Dean is the third Florida player to announce his participation in the showcase event, joining wide receiver Justin Shorter and former teammate Brenton Cox Jr. in Las Vegas. Cox was dismissed from the team after the Georgia game this season.

Dean was one of the players that Billy Napier depended on to be a leader in his first season in charge of the Orange and Blue. He started in all eleven games he played this season, missing only the Eastern Washington game due to injury.

Dean has played a consistent role for the Gators’ secondary since his freshman season. He started his freshman season as a reserve saftey but was thrown into a starting role after Marco Wilson suffered a season-ending injury in September 2018, forcing him to start nine of the final 10 games of 2018. He was named to the All-SEC Freshman team in 2018 as a result.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 207-pound senior recorded 225 total tackles and four interceptions in his time in Gainesville. Napier will be looking to replace Dean with young talent. The Gators have six defensive backs committed in their 2023 class, per On3.

Early signing day is Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Florida Gators currently have the No. 9 class in 2023, with 17 of their 21 commitments coming from four-star prospects, according to On3.

