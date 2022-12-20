Read full article on original website
Disney Restaurant Ignores Policy and Refuses to Serve Guest
Even though the former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has returned and the now-former CEO Bob Chapek has made his exit, and many Disney fans are starting to feel more positive about the Walt Disney Company, Disney Parks, and Disney Resorts’ futures, there are apparently still some hiccups going on within Disney Parks that are leading to Disney Guest dissatisfaction.
Guests and CMs Allege “Billionaires” Are Responsible for Disney Park Troubles
Fans are less than thrilled with the Mouse House, considering another report of multiple rides being shut down has come to the surface. Fans worldwide flock to the Disney Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Whichever Theme Park you choose, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure, the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort are known for their immersive Disney experience that Guests know and love.
Where To Catch Disney’s Magical Christmas Day Parade
Celebrate Christmas the Disney way this year by tuning into their magical Christmas Day parade at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. The Disney Parks and Disney Resorts are family-friendly spots for a Disney vacation. Whether a domestic Theme Park like Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, or international Resorts like Tokyo Disney Resort and Disneyland Paris, the Disney Resorts are wonderful places to experience the Disney magic.
Disney Guests Upset With More Instances of “Extremely Rude” Cast Members
Disney Guests have been particularly upset with Cast Members being “extremely rude” and wondering if it’s because of the holiday season. The Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort are incredible destinations for a Disney vacation. Walt Disney World is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The Disney Resort and each Disney Park have Guests flocking to them for a magical Disney experience. The heart of this experience are the Disney Cast Members.
Guests Confused By “Empty” Disney Park
It’s rare that the word “empty” can be used to describe a Walt Disney World Theme Park, but that is precisely what a Guest found recently. The holidays at the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort are extraordinary. The Disney Resort and its four Disney Parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, are wonderful places to spend the holiday time. From Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the Candlelight Processional to the beautiful Christmas overlay that takes over the Disney Resort, it’s a magical place to spend a Disney vacation during this time of year.
My family spent under $40 at Disney World's Dawa Bar, and it's the best-kept secret at Animal Kingdom
Tucked inside Animal Kingdom, Dawa Bar is somewhat of a hidden gem, but it serves tasty cocktails that rival Oga's Cantina's at Hollywood Studios.
Disney World Randomly Shuts Down Expedition Everest
Disney fans have been on an emotional roller coaster in recent weeks as the Walt Disney Company has experienced upheaval in the form of CEO Bob Chapek’s exit and former CEO Bob Iger’s return, but they have also been experiencing dismay and disappointment as Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort rides have continuously broken down in “ridiculous” quantities, and as rides have shown clear signs of malfunctions or neglect.
Why Disney Parks Need to Prioritize “Disney Adults,” Annual Passholders Again
The Guest dynamic at Walt Disney World has changed dramatically over the past year, mostly thanks to the decisions made by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro and former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. In an effort to harvest the most revenue per Park Guest per day, Disney altered its priorities and utilized the Theme Park Reservation System to favor the “binge-spending” families who come for one week every few years over the Park “regulars,” namely the local “Disney Adults” and Annual Passholders who already have their own ears and are likely to pack their own lunch to eat in front of Cinderella Castle.
Parking Restrictions Extended to All Walt Disney World Resorts For Holidays, Walt Disney World Railroad Rumored to Return Next Month, Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s, and More: Daily Recap (12/20/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Guest Called Out for Taking a Photo at Disney Park
A Disney Guest reported that he was “yelled at” by Cast Members and fellow fans for taking a photo at a Disney Park. The Walt Disney World Resort with its four Parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios—and the Disneyland Resort—with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure—are known to be some of the most accepting and inclusive places on Earth and are wonderful places that hold the values of the Disney community. They’re the perfect places to taste that Disney experience and enjoy the Disney magic.
Disney World And Disneyland Are Making A Big Change To Genie+, And It's About Time
Genie+ is adding a feature that honestly should have been there on day one.
Disney Brings Christmas Magic To Young Deserving Fan
Disney surprised a young and incredibly deserving teenager from Indiana with the perfect Christmas present this year—a cruise trip abroad. The Disney experience is characterized by how magical it is. Especially during the most magical time of the year, there’s nothing like being able to experience the holidays at either the “Most Magical Place on Earth” or the “Happiest Place on Earth.” However, there are more ways to experience the Disney magic than just the Disney Parks, whether that’s Walt Disney World Resort and its Parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—or Disneyland Resort and its Theme Parks—Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure.
Disney Cast Members Share Extent of “Damaging” Guest Behavior
There’s been a lot of disrespectful Guest behavior going around the Disney Parks recently, and Cast Members are speaking out. The Disney Parks—be that Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios or EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort, or Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in Disneyland Resort—are known to be places of magic and fantasy. People of all ages from all over the world go there to fulfill their dreams of having that quintessential Disney experience. And the heart of that experience? The Disney Cast Members who work round the clock to make sure every Guest has a smile on their face and can live out their happiest and most magical fantasies.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios A“Disaster” Per Fans
Nearly every ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was temporarily closed this morning, leaving Disney Guests incredibly frustrated. The Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort are known to be two of the best places in the world to have that quintessential Disney experience. Each Disney Resort with its Theme Parks, Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort are beloved by Guests.
Disney World Park Reservation Status for Christmas, New Years
As we countdown the days until Christmas and New Year’s, so too we must countdown how many Theme Park Reservations are left for the Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. So, if you are dreaming of a...
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Fans Call Recent Decisions From Disney “Dumb,” But Still Love the Parks
Whatever else Disney fans may or may not be, one cannot deny the community is undoubtedly loyal to the House of Mouse. The Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida and the Disneyland Resort in Southern California are known for being “The Most Magical Place on Earth” and the “Happiest Place on Earth.” Whichever Theme Park you choose to go to—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Guests flock to the Disney Park to get their taste of the Disney experience and Disney magic by frequenting their favorite ride, attraction, nighttime spectacular, or show.
New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World
Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
Disney Changes Ride Policy Seemingly in Response to Guests Risking Safety
In a surprising move ostensibly for the safety of Guests, a Walt Disney World ride no longer permits phones and cameras while on the attraction. The Walt Disney World Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The Disney Resort and each Disney Park have Guests flocking to them for the magical experience they provide. The Parks have myriad rides and attractions that make them a “must-visit.” One of the best parts of the Disney experience is Guests‘ ability to document their time on rides and attractions, whether by phone or camera.
Another Fight Breaks Out in Disney World, Caught on Camera
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is apparently seeing no shortage of altercations on its premises, with another heated fight breaking out in Animal Kingdom Park. The Walt Disney World Resort holds its own as one of the best places in the world to enjoy a Disney vacation. Whichever Theme Park you pick within the Disney Resort—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom—every Disney Park has something unique to offer Guests with many a world-class attraction and ride that give you the ultimate Disney experience.
