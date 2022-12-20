Read full article on original website
Disney World’s Genie+ Price Hits Record High Again
On December 23, the controversial Disney Day optimizer and Disney FastPass replacement was made available for its current record-high price since launching just over a year ago. While the Disney Genie service is initially free, offering access to personalized tip boards and suggestions for food and beverage options, Disney Genie+...
Here Are Wells Fargo’s Predictions For Disney to Recover From Its Current Predicament
While the Walt Disney Company has seen much reorganization in its present era under Iger’s leadership, Wells Fargo predicts even more changes in the coming year. The Mouse House has had a very interesting and eventful end to its year. The Walt Disney Company has seen a “clean up” of sorts, with Bob Chapek being ousted from his position as chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company. The firing of the former Disney CEO was followed by Disney also letting go of his top allies and even his speechwriter.
Bob Iger Claims “There Has Never Been a Better Time To Be a Disney fan”
Even though there has been a lot of upheaval in the world of Disney recently, current Disney CEO Bob Iger shared an optimistic message with D23 members. The news of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek being ousted from his position and his predecessor Bob Iger coming back in to take up the mantle once again swept the Disney community and broke the internet last month when it was announced. In just a week, the Disney leadership team has seen reorganization, and Iger’s return even resulted in Disney’s stock seeing a rise.
Why Disney Parks Need to Prioritize “Disney Adults,” Annual Passholders Again
The Guest dynamic at Walt Disney World has changed dramatically over the past year, mostly thanks to the decisions made by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro and former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. In an effort to harvest the most revenue per Park Guest per day, Disney altered its priorities and utilized the Theme Park Reservation System to favor the “binge-spending” families who come for one week every few years over the Park “regulars,” namely the local “Disney Adults” and Annual Passholders who already have their own ears and are likely to pack their own lunch to eat in front of Cinderella Castle.
Anxiety, $19 Billion Debt and an Eye for Talent: The Legacy of Bob Iger
A recent analysis shows that current Disney CEO Bob Iger is far more responsible for the mess in which Disney finds itself than people hold him accountable. It’s been a little over a month since Bob Iger returned to helm the Walt Disney Company and recovered the mantle of chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company from his chosen successor—the now ousted former CEO Bob Chapek. During this time, Iger has set about reorganizing the Mouse House, letting go of some of Chapek’s top allies like Kareem Daniel, visiting the Disney Parks, and meeting with Disney Cast Members and Disney employees.
New Report Suggests Bob Chapek Was Set Up To Fail
As the dust settles after Bob Chapek’s ousting, more evidence is coming to light in the aftermath that the controversial CEO was set up to fail. The Walt Disney Company has seen much upheaval in the last month, between the ousting of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek and the return of his predecessor, current Disney CEO Bob Iger. Iger has been called in to reorganize the company post Chapek’s tenure, including taking steps like letting Kareem Daniel go. But while the beloved current CEO has returned to many happy fans, the waters are murkier when it comes to his relationship with now-former CEO Bob Chapek.
The Most Underrated Places to Eat at Disney Springs
When most people hear the term “Disney Springs” two concepts often come to mind—shopping and dining. In considering the latter, you’re likely to arrive at the conclusion that there are just so many excellent options to pick and choose from! And you would be right on that account. But even the less-seasoned visitors to Disney Springs can easily spout off some of the more popular restaurant venues that get mentioned time and again and are always bustling with crowds. But are you aware of all those other lesser-known options that often get overshadowed by the “popular crowd”? Even those you may have heard about often feature hidden gem menu fixings you never before realized. Here is a look at eight great but unfairly underrated places to eat at Disney Springs.
Disney Fighting with TV Groups to Prioritize Streaming Windows
Once upon a time, a new movie’s distribution course was steady and clear. The movie theaters got exclusive rights for several months to a year, and then fans would be able to see it on TV and on VHS, DVD, then Blu-Ray. But ever since 2019, that has all begun to change rapidly, and what was first able to be concealed behind blanket Covid-19-related concerns has now clearly become a matter of studios, like Disney, attempting to wrestle the cinemas and TV groups the world over into new distribution deals that are evermore one-sided.
Disney World Confirms Railroad Reopening “This Holiday Season”
After what has to be one of the longest temporary closures of a Disney Theme Park attraction in the company’s history, The Walt Disney World Railroad is confirmed to reopen to the public this holiday season!. Today, December 22, Disney Parks announced,. We are delighted to share Walt Disney’s...
Video: Disney Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Fireworks Spectacular
Walt Disney Imagineers will be unveiling a brand new fireworks show that will light up the skies in honor of The Walt Disney Company’s 100-year anniversary in late January. And today, Disney Parks gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect!. Disney’s newest fireworks show is called “Wondrous...
Fans Call Out Disney World for Dangerous Maintenance Issues
Disney fans were horrified at catching a ton of mold at a Magic Kingdom attraction and calling the situation “ridiculous.”. The Disney Parks are an experience to write home about. People from all over the world flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic we all know and love, be that Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort. When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Guests have the option of going to either Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Disney Fans Have a “Crazy” Day at Disney World, Fulfil Holiday Wish
Some Disney fans shared a wonderful occurrence where they fulfilled a holiday wish at EPCOT at Disney World. The Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort are renowned for being the perfect destinations for a Disney vacation in Central Florida and Southern California. Think many a ride and attraction like “Haunted Mansion” and “Space Mountain” at Magic Kingdom, “Expedition Everest” in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and shows like “Fantasmic!” in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Disney World Railroad Finally Reopens After 4-Year Closure!
After four full years of waiting and speculation, The Walt Disney World Railroad finally reopened to Magic Kingdom Guests on Friday, December 23, 2023. Just in time for Christmas. The news was shared by Theme Park Insider Scott Gustin on Twitter, pointing to the update to the Disney World website.
Guest Call Dining Experience “Disaster,” Never Going Back
A Guest shared an incredibly disappointing experience at Disney World where their food “tasted like a shoe.”. Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the best Disney Parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, and EPCOT. Each Theme Park has its own special rides and attractions that have Guests flocking back to them for more. It’s clear that whether it’s Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, Disney fans love getting their chance at a Disney vacation.
Another Fight Breaks Out in Disney World, Caught on Camera
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is apparently seeing no shortage of altercations on its premises, with another heated fight breaking out in Animal Kingdom Park. The Walt Disney World Resort holds its own as one of the best places in the world to enjoy a Disney vacation. Whichever Theme Park you pick within the Disney Resort—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom—every Disney Park has something unique to offer Guests with many a world-class attraction and ride that give you the ultimate Disney experience.
Disney Shares First Look on Walt Disney World Railroad
After its recent announcement of the return of the Walt Disney World Railroad this holiday, Disney has shared an official first look on the attraction, including a special sneak peek of another upcoming ride. The Walt Disney World Railroad has been MIA for years now due to the construction of...
Florida Residents: Here Are Your Exclusive Disney World Resort Hotel Discounts to Start 2023!
The Walt Disney World Resort is giving Florida Residents the opportunity to start the new year off on a magical foot and possibly get a head start on extra-magical Spring Break plans as well, as the 50th Anniversary Celebration enters the home stretch. According to the Disney World website, Florida...
Disney World Good Neighbor Luxury Hotels You May Not Know About
For many folks embarking on a Walt Disney World vacation, nothing but accommodations at an official Disney World Hotel will do. For others, however, it’s all a matter of what’s most convenient or discounted, especially if you’re looking for something a little more extravagant like a spacious suite. While it’s true that Disney Deluxe Resort designations offer many such options, several of Disney’s Good Neighbor Hotels also stand out in offering luxury, space, and stellar onsite amenities. What’s more, because they carry an official status for being Good Neighbor Resorts to Disney, you know that you can expect many of the same elevated qualities and standards that truly call out Disney magic, like special perks and benefits, and even arranged transportation to and from Disney Park locations and other surrounding Disney venues. While the actual list is rather extensive, to say the least, here are just a couple of luxury Disney World Good Neighbor Resorts you may not know about.
