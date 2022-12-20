Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Suspect dies after police respond to call at Walmart in Richland
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A suspect is dead after police responded to a Walmart in Richland where investigators say a customer pulled a gun on an employee late Wednesday evening. Officers arrived, shooting and killing the armed suspect. Police said the store was filled with people doing their Christmas...
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy
The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
wtva.com
One person killed in hostage situation at Walmart store in Richland
RICHLAND, Miss. (WTVA) - The state is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening, Dec. 21 at a Walmart store in Richland. According to WLBT-TV in Jackson, witnesses said a woman got into a confrontation with an employee in the customer service department and held the employee hostage. Richland...
wcbi.com
Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
Madison County Journal
CMU commissioner charged in theft
Three men, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board, have been arrested after leading Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that started at Nissan, the authorities said. Arrested were Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason. Each man has been charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing....
Mississippi police kill woman who held victim hostage in Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the […]
WLBT
‘Extreme danger’: Alleged Kroger shooter denied bond in Hinds County Court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who allegedly shot two people at the North Jackson Kroger on Sunday has been denied bond in Hinds County Court. On Wednesday, Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for LeSean Robins, 20, of Jackson, in connection with a shooting in the I-55 North grocery store’s parking lot.
Man accused of fatally shooting son in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
vicksburgnews.com
Hostage situation leads to officer-involved shooting in Richland
A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting during a hostage situation at the Walmart near 200 Market Place in Richland. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, officers with Richland Police Department responded to the hostage situation at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. During the incident, the...
Two teens charged with armed robbery in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two teenagers who are accused of robbing a Yazoo City gas station at gunpoint were arrested and charged with armed robbery. The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on Sunday, December 18 around 9:20 p.m. at the Citgo gas station on Highway 3. According to the newspaper, a 16-year-old and […]
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Richland Police Department responded to a shooting on Dec. 21 at approximately 5:45 p.m., at the Walmart on Market Place. When officers arrived, they found one person dead, according to a media release. MBI...
WLBT
Jackson seeking bids to demolish Casa Grande apartment complex... again
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is again seeking bids to tear down an abandoned apartment complex in South Jackson. The city began advertising for bids to tear down the Casa Grande apartments at the corner of Terry Road and Sykes Road. The apartments have been empty for years.
WLBT
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Fire Department is still working to extinguish an apartment fire that began Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire at Reflection Pointe around 3:30 p.m. Building 17 of the complex off Flowood Drive has at least eight units involved. All residents are out and...
WLBT
City of Canton vehicle stolen early Wednesday, police say
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a navy blue 2011 Nissan Titan was stolen from the city’s multipurpose sports complex. The incident happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning. Brown says the thieves managed to cut the lock on the gate and drove the vehicle out of...
WAPT
Man dies after being shot in groin during domestic dispute
JACKSON, Miss. — A man died after he was shot in the groin during a domestic dispute at a home on Suncrest Drive, according to Jackson police. The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. on Thursday. Police said 32-year-old Terrence Skipper died in an ambulance on the way to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Jackson crews respond to house fire on Savannah Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire on Savannah Street Thursday morning. The fire happened around 10:00 a.m. at 324 Savannah Street. According to authorities, no one was home when the fire broke out, but the home sustained heavy damage. The fire was put out quickly and there were none of […]
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy of Jackson. She is five foot three inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. MBI says she was last seen Tuesday, October 25, around 6 p.m....
Damaged fire hydrant shuts down Robinson Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A damaged fire hydrant on Robinson Road has shut down the road as crews have been working throughout the morning on Friday, December 23. According to city officials, a fire hydrant was hit and damaged beyond repair. A member of the crew said they expect to be finished on Robinson Road […]
vicksburgnews.com
FOIA request paints a timeline of events leading up to Bay St. Louis shooting
A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by WLBT has uncovered more details surrounding the events that led to the death of two Bay St. Louis police officers and their shooter, Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson. From what the FOIA request uncovered, a timeline of events was established. Dec. 13,...
Comments / 2