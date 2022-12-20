ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

wcbi.com

Suspect dies after police respond to call at Walmart in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A suspect is dead after police responded to a Walmart in Richland where investigators say a customer pulled a gun on an employee late Wednesday evening. Officers arrived, shooting and killing the armed suspect. Police said the store was filled with people doing their Christmas...
RICHLAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy

The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

wcbi.com

Madison County Journal

CMU commissioner charged in theft

Three men, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board, have been arrested after leading Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that started at Nissan, the authorities said. Arrested were Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason. Each man has been charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing....
CANTON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Man accused of fatally shooting son in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

WJTV 12

Two teens charged with armed robbery in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two teenagers who are accused of robbing a Yazoo City gas station at gunpoint were arrested and charged with armed robbery. The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on Sunday, December 18 around 9:20 p.m. at the Citgo gas station on Highway 3. According to the newspaper, a 16-year-old and […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WLBT

Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Fire Department is still working to extinguish an apartment fire that began Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire at Reflection Pointe around 3:30 p.m. Building 17 of the complex off Flowood Drive has at least eight units involved. All residents are out and...
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

City of Canton vehicle stolen early Wednesday, police say

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a navy blue 2011 Nissan Titan was stolen from the city’s multipurpose sports complex. The incident happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning. Brown says the thieves managed to cut the lock on the gate and drove the vehicle out of...
CANTON, MS
WAPT

WJTV 12

Jackson crews respond to house fire on Savannah Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire on Savannah Street Thursday morning. The fire happened around 10:00 a.m. at 324 Savannah Street. According to authorities, no one was home when the fire broke out, but the home sustained heavy damage. The fire was put out quickly and there were none of […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy of Jackson. She is five foot three inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. MBI says she was last seen Tuesday, October 25, around 6 p.m....
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Damaged fire hydrant shuts down Robinson Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A damaged fire hydrant on Robinson Road has shut down the road as crews have been working throughout the morning on Friday, December 23. According to city officials, a fire hydrant was hit and damaged beyond repair. A member of the crew said they expect to be finished on Robinson Road […]
JACKSON, MS

