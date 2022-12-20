Fans were not happy with NFL Network on Saturday night when they cut away from the Franco Harris tribute the Pittsburgh Steelers put together at halftime during their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris, a Hall of Fame running back for the Steelers, died at 72 years old last week. It was just a couple of days before his famed “Immaculate Reception” reached its 50th anniversary, which the Steelers were going to honor during this Christmas Eve matchup while retiring his No. 32. Unfortunately, a tribute to the late Harris was made to honor his 12-year legacy in Pittsburgh instead. It was teased leading up...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO