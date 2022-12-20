Read full article on original website
How to keep up with the latest on power outages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup
With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
Weather leads to power outages in ENC
Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
Second annual Warm 4 the Winter Coat Drive in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the season of giving, people in Kinston came together to serve the homeless community on Saturday. The Make a Difference organization and Skee Monee held their second annual Warm 4 the Winter coat drive at the Friends of the Homeless shelter. Organizers said they collected hundreds of articles of clothing […]
‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption
Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. WNCT's Courtney Layton reports he was in pretty bad shape but is better now and is looking for a new home. ‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt...
What the beer industry looks like in every state
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — America’s relationship with beer is one of entrepreneurship and indulgence—and its history is as inseparable from the story of our Great American Experiment as immigration. For roughly seven decades following the 1933 repeal of Prohibition, the beer industry was dominated by large companies,...
Could Washington see a by-pass in its future?
North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is considering the possibility of adding a by-pass in Washington to alleviate increased traffic congestion that is headed north or east of the city.. The project is in its infancy and it’s yet to be determined if a by-pass will materialize, according to Jeff...
‘Started freaking out’: North Carolina truck driver wins $100,000
After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
Have you seen this person?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
Enrichment classes at Craven Community College mark largest range of topics yet post-COVID hiatus
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Cooking, sign language, painting and belly dancing are among the 12 new enrichment courses offered by Craven Community College. The programs are part of the college’s 2023 winter schedule. “We’re excited to fully open our doors again to community enrichment classes,” said Craig Ramey, Craven Community College director of community […]
Mission Ministries in Grifton giving back on Christmas Eve
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Grifton and the surrounding counties were leaving with carloads full of Christmas goodies this holiday season. Every year, Grifton Mission Ministries hands out food boxes, hot meals, toys and gifts to the needy in the community. Billy Tarlton, the site coordinator says there’s a biblical meaning behind giving back […]
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Another chilly Christmas ahead! Warmer conditions ease in by middle to late next week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds continue to relax as clear skies and a cold airmass continues to affect Eastern NC. By Christmas morning, most inland locations should start in the upper teens to the lower 20s. As many of you open your gifts later during Christmas day, ample sunshine will help to boost temps above freezing throughout the afternoon hours.
Police looking for missing ENC woman
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person this Christmas Eve. They said 21-year-old Brittney Dudley was last seen on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Dudley was last seen wearing a pink, brown and white sweater, black...
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A massive lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the hit video game Fortnite. The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children’s privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases. $245 million is...
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
