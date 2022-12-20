Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
How Central New York & Micron are partnering to provide US Chips!Big News NowMarcy, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / A Bomb Cyclone is Going to Make Christmas Week a Wild RideDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of December Will Start Out With Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
$875,000 property in Cicero: See 124 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 124 home sales between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16. The most expensive property sold included a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on 15¼ acres in the Town of Cicero that sold for $875,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records.
WWLP 22News
Storm status for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect for...
On the Lookout: Man involved in Fulton larceny
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a man involved in a larceny incident at a Family Dollar in the city of Fulton. Police say that on December 12, the man committed the larceny at Family Dollar and was then seen in the parking lot […]
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
wxhc.com
Common Council Approves Application and Fee Payment for Homer Ave.
The Cortland Common Council approved during their meeting last Tuesday evening for an application and fee payment to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Homer Ave. water infrastructure finance and innovation Act (WIFIA) loan. The City of Cortland looks to upgrade the aging infrastructure and roadway along Homer Ave....
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Common Council Approves ‘No Mow May’ (Audio Included)
Cortland officials are inviting city residents to grow out their lawn without the risk of a citation for one month next year, thanks to a recently-approved program. At Tuesday’s Common Council meeting, council members unanimously voted to approve the “No Mow May” initiative. “Plants of all types...
owegopennysaver.com
‘All in’ at Richford’s Country Moose
The Country Moose, located in northern Tioga County at the intersection of Routes 38 and 79 in Richford, N.Y., is all in this holiday season. The store, located in the Richford Plaza, offers a vast selection of antiques, hand-made artisan goods and locally produced products, and all for one-of-a-kind gift giving, as well as shopping for any occasion.
Onondaga County issues travel advisory, closes offices, parks due to storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County has issued a travel advisory for Friday and closed county offices in anticipation of the winter storm forecast to hit the region. The travel advisory was issued by County Executive Ryan McMahon starting at 7 a.m. Friday morning until 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from his office.
WKTV
25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
Onondaga County executive hires former candidate for sheriff to advise on public safety
Esteban Gonzalez may not have won the race to become the next Onondaga County sheriff but he will be advising the county on public safety issues. On Friday afternoon, the County Executive’s Office announced Gonzalez was appointed as the deputy director of strategic initiatives, according to a news release.
New Details: Body Of Missing 59-Year-Old NY Woman Was Found In Gorge, DEC Reports
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman who went missing for days was located in a gorge after her car was found parked at a trailhead, officials reported. Onondaga County resident Susan Mills' body was located in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles, police reported on Sunday, Dec. 18.
localsyr.com
Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
Firefighters battle large SUV fire at Target parking lot in Camillus
Camillus, N.Y. -- Late night shoppers at the Target in Camillus were in for a shock when a car became engulfed in flames in the parking lot Wednesday. Around 9:44 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report a car on fire in the parking lot of Target, at 3657 West Genesee St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
WKTV
City of Oneida using DRI funds to repurpose buildings, improve public spaces
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The City of Oneida will use its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding to support eight projects that will transform buildings, improve infrastructure and upgrade public spaces. The projects include:. Improving Downtown Infrastructure and Streetscaping: $1,521,000. Improve streetscape and pavement to portions of Main, Broad...
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
