Waterville, NY

WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
WWLP 22News

Storm status for Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect for...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Man involved in Fulton larceny

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a man involved in a larceny incident at a Family Dollar in the city of Fulton. Police say that on December 12, the man committed the larceny at Family Dollar and was then seen in the parking lot […]
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Common Council Approves Application and Fee Payment for Homer Ave.

The Cortland Common Council approved during their meeting last Tuesday evening for an application and fee payment to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Homer Ave. water infrastructure finance and innovation Act (WIFIA) loan. The City of Cortland looks to upgrade the aging infrastructure and roadway along Homer Ave....
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Common Council Approves ‘No Mow May’ (Audio Included)

Cortland officials are inviting city residents to grow out their lawn without the risk of a citation for one month next year, thanks to a recently-approved program. At Tuesday’s Common Council meeting, council members unanimously voted to approve the “No Mow May” initiative. “Plants of all types...
CORTLAND, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘All in’ at Richford’s Country Moose

The Country Moose, located in northern Tioga County at the intersection of Routes 38 and 79 in Richford, N.Y., is all in this holiday season. The store, located in the Richford Plaza, offers a vast selection of antiques, hand-made artisan goods and locally produced products, and all for one-of-a-kind gift giving, as well as shopping for any occasion.
RICHFORD, NY
WKTV

25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

City of Oneida using DRI funds to repurpose buildings, improve public spaces

ONEIDA, N.Y. – The City of Oneida will use its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding to support eight projects that will transform buildings, improve infrastructure and upgrade public spaces. The projects include:. Improving Downtown Infrastructure and Streetscaping: $1,521,000. Improve streetscape and pavement to portions of Main, Broad...
ONEIDA, NY

