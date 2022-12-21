ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For The Holidays, I Tested Six Celebrity Cookie Recipes So You Don't Have To Waste Your Time Making Terrible Cookies

By Audrey Engvalson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1br33o_0jpSM0Ok00

Hello! My name is Audrey and I'm not awesome in the kitchen. My kitchen skills revolve around whatever I can dump in my Crockpot, and even that requires some planning ahead that I usually fail at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T51V4_0jpSM0Ok00

My aunt says "anyone who can read can bake because baking is just following directions." I am good at following directions, but sometimes my brain will skip over a very instrumental part of the recipe while reading it and it'll turn into a giant mess.

Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

The holiday season, however, inspires me to bake, no matter how bad I am at it. Therefore, I decided to research and try my hand at six different celebrity cookie recipes in an attempt to steal one to use every year and become the biggest hit at the holiday party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylGqZ_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

The celebrity cookie recipes we're testing are:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7dIV_0jpSM0Ok00

Mary Tyler Moore 's Meringue Cookie

Snoop Dogg 's Rolls Royce Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Michelle Obama 's Winning Chocolate Chip Cookie

Danny Trejo 's Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie

Meryl Streep 's Heart Cookie

Cookie Monster 's Sugar Cookie

Alexander Tamargo / WireImage, Bettmann / Bettmann Archive, Sarah Morris / Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / WireImage,, Robin L Marshall / Getty Images, Nhac Nguyen / AFP via Getty Images

First of all, you'll need to shop for ingredients. I broke down the price of each cookie below, but my total bill (save the honey, cream of tartar, and baking soda I already had) to make all six types of cookies was $74.08 (like $13 of that was just butter lol).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJ1PN_0jpSM0Ok00

If you want to be just like me, and make all of the cookies I made, here's the ingredient list:

6 1/4 cups butter

3/4 cup honey

6 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup almonds

10 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 3/4 whole wheat flour

Jam or preserves

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tsp cream of tartar

4 tsp baking soda

4 1/4 cups sugar

11 eggs

4 cups chocolate chips

Cinnamon

Cayenne

1 stick Crisco

2 1/4 brown sugar

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 cup mint chocolate chips

2 cups walnuts

1 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

8 teaspoon powdered skim milk

1 teaspoon almond extract

1 teaspoon artificial sweetener

Walmart

Because I'm attempting six kinds of cookies, and I'm busy around the holidays, my dad came over to aid me in baking. Please keep in mind we aren't particularly good at baking. All of the baking talent in our family went to my grandma, who lives too far away for me to enlist her help with these cookies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jAdR_0jpSM0Ok00
Getty

First up was Danny Trejo 's Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GiMsa_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

Danny Trejo's recipe required sifting dry ingredients through a sieve and the only one I had was this comically small one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dk6P9_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

After the dough was made, Mr. Trejo wanted us to roll the dough in balls and dip them in a dust made from sugar, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper, which looked and smelled so good, I kept the rest in a baggie that my husband has been sprinkling on top of his Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwWRJ_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

The cookies were supposed to go in for 10 minutes, but at around the 8-minute mark, I realized my oven was out to get me because the cookies started to smell burnt (side note: I didn't even know you could burn parchment paper).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456K12_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

While the cookies tasted great, the bottoms were unfortunately burnt. They did not, however, detract from the yumminess of Mr. Trejo's recipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goe5m_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eS9Mg_0jpSM0Ok00
Getty

After Trejo's Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies were done, we moved on to Mary Tyler Moore 's Meringue Cookie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn0cC_0jpSM0Ok00
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Meringue, I found out, is just a lot of patient blending. After the mixture is blended and stiff peaks form, the mixture is dolloped onto a baking sheet and baked at 275º for 45 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFgu4_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

When Mary Tyler Moore's almond meringues came out, they were very fluffy, and tasted like you were eating air that an almond had wafted through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vStL5_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

Not a whole lot of flavor, but maybe that's the point with meringue? I'm not a big sweets person so I enjoyed how subtle they were, but to anyone else looking for a cookie recipe instead of an edible cloud recipe, these aren't for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Am7R7_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crY7G_0jpSM0Ok00
Getty

We moved on to Michelle Obama 's Winning Chocolate Chip Cookie. These were the only cookies with shortening in them and I assume it's what made the batter feel so light and fluffy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ginWW_0jpSM0Ok00
Billboard Music Awards 2021 / via Getty Images

Mixing together all of the ingredients proved to be a bit of a challenge because these cookies were chunkier than the rest with walnuts and three different kinds of chocolate chips in them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6XES_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

I popped them into the oven, which I set lower than instructed, and on a shorter timer than usual annnnnd...burned them again. My oven and I are currently at war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnXfu_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

Even burnt, Michelle Obama's cookies were a crowd favorite. They mixed a lot of textures and tasted more like a traditional chocolate chip cookie. While I had high hopes these would be soft cookies...they were not, but that could be my oven's fault for charring the bottoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eygnN_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmLEt_0jpSM0Ok00
Getty

I had the forethought to read the recipes and make sure none of the dough needed to chill first before making. I'm glad I did because Cookie Monster's recipe and Meryl Streep's recipe needed one to two hours for the dough to cool in the fridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dxdA_0jpSM0Ok00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cookie Monster 's Sugar Cookie dough was thick and resembled a crumbly shortbread kind of consistency, but who am I to doubt such an industry expert?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8tzz_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

Cookie Monster required you to roll out his dough and cut shapes in them. I only had a circle cookie cutter and a heart, and since Meryl's were literally called "Heart cookies," Cookie Monster got the circle. Since it was fresh out of the fridge, the dough was very easy to work with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xtjo6_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

I checked on these cookies so often but still ended up getting a few crispy ones. After they came out of the oven, I was incredibly disappointed because they had, in essence, zero flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l78MI_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

Cookie Monster's recipe is an excellent recipe for a cookie you intend to put icing on. It's a great texture and the flavor is a neutral base for you to top it with something sweet. I had powdered sugar that I mixed with a little bit of pineapple flavoring and water to create an icing, then coated them in granulated sugar. It made the cookie 6,000 times better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KDh9_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLezn_0jpSM0Ok00
Getty

Then, we moved on to Meryl Streep 's Heart Cookie. The interesting thing about Meryl's recipe is that it has no sugar. All of the sweetness of the cookie comes from honey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FD5cO_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

I mixed the dough and then quartered it and wrapped it in plastic wrap to chill in the fridge for the required two hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyAfp_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

After the two hours, it was basically the consistency of a hockey puck but melted very quickly once I started kneading it in my hands. The dough was very difficult to roll out and get a clean cut in because of the almond slivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bOXm_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

Meryl's recipe claims it makes five dozen cookies. I'm not sure where she got her cookie cutter, but I had a hard time cutting out eight large heart-shaped cookies, so I can't imagine how difficult 60 would get.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CjRH_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

Out of the oven, Meryl Streep's cookies tasted like dog treats. I'm sorry, they did. They aren't bad slathered in preserves, but the cookie itself is dry and tasteless. It could have been because of the no sugar and two different types of flour, which made me raise my eyebrows while I was mixing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HLqo_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed
Getty

Last was Snoop Dogg 's Rolls Royce Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie. I had really high hopes for this one because I kind of felt like the rest of my cookies flopped hard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8fZZ_0jpSM0Ok00
Gustavo Caballero

Snoop's recipe was straightforward: mix the dry ingredients, mix the wet ingredients, and then mix the dry in the wet. Scoop them out and make them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaCe9_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

Snoop did not disappoint! His cookies were soft and the peanut butter and chocolate ratios were perfect. All in all, it was my favorite cookie, but my family of five gave conflicting opinions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgSUr_0jpSM0Ok00

My mom and my sister said Danny Trejo's Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies were the best. The subtle hint of spice and the thickness of the cookie worked well for them.

My dad and I had to give it to Snoop's Peanut Butter Rolls Royce Cookies. They were the perfect blend of sweet notes and stayed soft well after coming out of the oven.

My husband preferred Mrs. Obama's Winning Chocolate Chip Cookies. It could have to do with him having the biggest sweet tooth of any person I've ever known and the fact that Michelle Obama's recipe had three different kinds of chocolate chips.

I was the only one who didn't mind Mary Tyler Moore's almond meringues. Nobody else ate them. I get it though. They stuck to the back of your teeth despite the fact that it felt a lot like eating nothing.

The only person who has eaten Meryl Streep's cookies are my husband, who only doesn't mind them if they're more preserve than cookie. I thought they would be good with a layer of cream cheese and preserves to make a cheesecake-style cookie since the cookies themselves taste so much like crust.

Lastly, Cookie Monster's cookies were only eaten when they had icing added, which was not part of the recipe. Even still, there are a lot still sitting on my kitchen counter.

Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

The verdict is:

Make:

Snoop Dogg 's Rolls Royce Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Michelle Obama 's Winning Chocolate Chip Cookie

Danny Trejo 's Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie

Skip:

Meryl Streep 's Heart Cookie

Cookie Monster 's Sugar Cookie

Mary Tyler Moore 's Meringue Cookie

The last thing I want to mention is to go to your local baker or the baker in your family and give them a handwritten thank you card. After baking cookies all day, I can appreciate how exhausting it is and can now truly taste the love and craftsmanship in every bite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCrGC_0jpSM0Ok00
Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

If you have a tip on how I can not burn cookies next time, or you have a favorite cookie recipe you want me to test out when my effort gauge refills, tell me in the comments below!

