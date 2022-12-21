For The Holidays, I Tested Six Celebrity Cookie Recipes So You Don't Have To Waste Your Time Making Terrible Cookies

My mom and my sister said Danny Trejo's Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies were the best. The subtle hint of spice and the thickness of the cookie worked well for them.

My dad and I had to give it to Snoop's Peanut Butter Rolls Royce Cookies. They were the perfect blend of sweet notes and stayed soft well after coming out of the oven.

My husband preferred Mrs. Obama's Winning Chocolate Chip Cookies. It could have to do with him having the biggest sweet tooth of any person I've ever known and the fact that Michelle Obama's recipe had three different kinds of chocolate chips.

I was the only one who didn't mind Mary Tyler Moore's almond meringues. Nobody else ate them. I get it though. They stuck to the back of your teeth despite the fact that it felt a lot like eating nothing.

The only person who has eaten Meryl Streep's cookies are my husband, who only doesn't mind them if they're more preserve than cookie. I thought they would be good with a layer of cream cheese and preserves to make a cheesecake-style cookie since the cookies themselves taste so much like crust.

Lastly, Cookie Monster's cookies were only eaten when they had icing added, which was not part of the recipe. Even still, there are a lot still sitting on my kitchen counter.