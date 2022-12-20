Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's 'Merry Christmas' Message Is A Grievance-Filled Lump Of Coal
The former president was full of humbug in his Christmas Eve Truth Social rant.
Arizona judge rejects Kari Lake's election challenge and confirms Hobbs' victory
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawsuit attempting to overturn her defeat, concluding that there wasn't clear or convincing evidence of misconduct, and affirming the victory of Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Lake, who lost to Hobbs by about 17,000 votes in November, sued in an...
Leader of ex-communist rebels becomes Nepal's new PM
The leader of former communist rebels has become Nepal's new prime minister with the support from his ex-opponent and other smaller political parties
Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
US believes Wagner mercenary group is expanding influence and took delivery of North Korean arms
Newly downgraded US intelligence suggests the Russian mercenary group Wagner has assumed expanded influence and is recruiting convicts -- including some with serious medical conditions -- from prisons to supplement Moscow's flagging military. The group recently took delivery of arms from North Korea, a top US official said, a sign...
