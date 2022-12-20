ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

North Platte Post

Title 42 border rules confound Washington, migrants alike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The drawn-out saga of Title 42, the set of emergency powers that allows border officials to quickly turn away migrants, has been chaotic at the U.S.-Mexico border. In Washington, it hasn't unfolded much better. The Supreme Court is weighing whether to keep the powers in place...
The Hill

Black voters, long taken for granted, are being prioritized

Democrats are finally prioritizing Black voters, winning notes or approval from advocacy groups who represent one of the party’s most loyal constituencies — one they say has too often been taken for granted. The ascension of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to lead House Democrats as a successor to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and President Biden’s push to…
North Platte Post

Fight over immigration puts $1.7 trillion spending bill in jeopardy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Momentum toward passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill with more aid for Ukraine slowed considerably Wednesday as lawmakers struggled to reach an agreement on amendments needed to get to a final vote and avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
North Platte Post

Sasse, Fisher vote no; Senate OKs $1.7T spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another large round of aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill, which runs for 4,155...
North Platte Post

Read the Jan. 6 panel's final report on the Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
North Platte Post

As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country. This year's flu season has hit hard and early. Some people are...
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts' Christmas statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of Christmas, which is celebrated on December 25, 2022. “It was over two millennia ago when an angel shared the good news with a group of shepherds: That on that silent night in a small town in Israel, the savior of our world was born. And the heavenly hosts marked that joyous occasion by singing, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.’”
North Platte Post

🎥 Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy told cheering U.S. legislators during a defiant wartime visit to the nation’s capital on Wednesday that against all odds his country still stands, thanking Americans for helping to fund the war effort with money that is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.
North Platte Post

🎥Panel: Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS failed to pursue mandatory audits of Donald Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, a congressional panel found on Tuesday, raising questions about statements by the former president and leading members of his administration who claimed he could not release his tax filings because of the ongoing reviews.
The News-Press

When politics and science clash

We note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently embraced COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, and has formed a statewide group to investigate vaccine “wrongdoing.” But in so doing, he is testing the limits of how far political interests can usurp the role of science. First, let's consider how new medical procedures and treatments are...
North Platte Post

Russia: US crews, air defense systems could be targets in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's Foreign Ministry warned that if the U.S. delivers sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine, those systems and any crews that accompany them would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military, a blunt threat that was quickly rejected by Washington. The exchange...
North Platte Post

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

