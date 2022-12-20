Read full article on original website
Border crisis: U.S. court rejects maintaining asylum restrictions
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
Christmas: House OKs $1.7 trillion spending bill; $45 billion for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines,...
$45B trip: Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account that the...
Title 42 border rules confound Washington, migrants alike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The drawn-out saga of Title 42, the set of emergency powers that allows border officials to quickly turn away migrants, has been chaotic at the U.S.-Mexico border. In Washington, it hasn't unfolded much better. The Supreme Court is weighing whether to keep the powers in place...
🎥Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, delivering what it called a “roadmap to justice” in response to the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection. (Click below to watch a replay of Monday's...
Black voters, long taken for granted, are being prioritized
Democrats are finally prioritizing Black voters, winning notes or approval from advocacy groups who represent one of the party’s most loyal constituencies — one they say has too often been taken for granted. The ascension of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to lead House Democrats as a successor to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and President Biden’s push to…
Fight over immigration puts $1.7 trillion spending bill in jeopardy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Momentum toward passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill with more aid for Ukraine slowed considerably Wednesday as lawmakers struggled to reach an agreement on amendments needed to get to a final vote and avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
Sasse, Fisher vote no; Senate OKs $1.7T spending bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another large round of aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill, which runs for 4,155...
Read the Jan. 6 panel's final report on the Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
Do small businesses really need non-compete clauses? Not really
Once upon a time a business would hire an employee and make them sign an employment agreement which would include a “non-compete” clause – a pro-business protection that serves one objective: prohibiting an employee from working for a competitor. But in a period when employers are fighting...
Lawmakers unveil $1.7 trillion spending bill to avoid gov't shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billon to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters. The bill...
As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country. This year's flu season has hit hard and early. Some people are...
Trump taxes: House panel mulls releasing long-sought returns
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to vote on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump's tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., has kept a close hold on the actions of the...
Gov. Ricketts' Christmas statement
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of Christmas, which is celebrated on December 25, 2022. “It was over two millennia ago when an angel shared the good news with a group of shepherds: That on that silent night in a small town in Israel, the savior of our world was born. And the heavenly hosts marked that joyous occasion by singing, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.’”
🎥 Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy told cheering U.S. legislators during a defiant wartime visit to the nation’s capital on Wednesday that against all odds his country still stands, thanking Americans for helping to fund the war effort with money that is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.
🎥Panel: Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS failed to pursue mandatory audits of Donald Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, a congressional panel found on Tuesday, raising questions about statements by the former president and leading members of his administration who claimed he could not release his tax filings because of the ongoing reviews.
Judge: Candidate failed to prove ‘actual malice’ from Neb. GOP ads
OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing. Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District...
When politics and science clash
We note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently embraced COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, and has formed a statewide group to investigate vaccine “wrongdoing.” But in so doing, he is testing the limits of how far political interests can usurp the role of science. First, let's consider how new medical procedures and treatments are...
Pope turns 86, wrote resignation note in case of health impediment
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has revealed in an interview published Sunday that shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013 he wrote a resignation letter in case medical problems impede him from carrying out his duties. Speaking to the Spanish newspaper ABC, Francis said he gave the note to...
Russia: US crews, air defense systems could be targets in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's Foreign Ministry warned that if the U.S. delivers sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine, those systems and any crews that accompany them would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military, a blunt threat that was quickly rejected by Washington. The exchange...
