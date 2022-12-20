Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of Christmas, which is celebrated on December 25, 2022. “It was over two millennia ago when an angel shared the good news with a group of shepherds: That on that silent night in a small town in Israel, the savior of our world was born. And the heavenly hosts marked that joyous occasion by singing, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.’”

