ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ on Netflix, a Prequel That Shows the Conjunction of the Spheres and the Creation of the First Witcher

It’s not a surprise that The Witcher became one of Netflix’s most popular shows when it debuted in 2019; it’s based on a book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, and fans of the books felt that the adaptation was faithful enough to follow the show. So it was inevitable that there would be spinoffs and prequels. The first of them, Blood Origin, debuts on Christmas Day. THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: An upside-down shot of a rain-soaked battle, with a fire raging in the background. The Gist: The person in the battle is a bard known as the Sandpiper,...
Sea Coast Echo

Henry Cavill will get 'heroic sendoff' from The Witcher

Henry Cavill will be given "the most heroic sendoff" from 'The Witcher'. The 39-year-old actor announced in October he was stepping down from the Netflix fantasy drama - based on Andrzej Sapkowski's book series - with Liam Hemsworth taking over as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia for the fourth season.
Sea Coast Echo

Ellen DeGeneres reveals how she will be paying tribute to Stephen tWitch Boss over Christmas

Ellen DeGeneres will be using music and dance to remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss over Christmas. The DJ - who served as a producer on Ellen's self-titled chat show from 2014 until its conclusion in 2022 - took his own life earlier this month at the age of 40 and now the 64-year-old comedienne has revealed that while she will "never make sense" of the tragedy, she wants to use humour to honour her late friend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy