How they voted: North Carolina congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 22
WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted last week. PAY FOR U.S. ATHLETES: The House has passed the Equal Pay for Team USA Act (S. 2333), sponsored by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., to require equal compensation for male and female athletes officially representing the U.S. in the Olympics and other international amateur athletic contests. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 350 yeas to 59 nays.
Top 7 PolitiFact NC fact-checks of 2022
The year started with more election uncertainty than usual, followed by a lot of hot air. Rhetoric over disputed voting districts in North Carolina gave way to an election season rife with mudslinging, braggadocio and conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court took on some highly contentious cases, including a...
Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment
TOPEKA, KAN. — The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say exactly...
Arizona Republican loses lawsuit over attorney general race
PHOENIX — A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general, concluding that Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. The ruling on Friday by Mohave County Superior...
Shapiro's big win is a high note amid antisemitism surge
PITTSBURGH — Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania's next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright spot in...
Affidavit: NC still $677.8M short of Leandro education plan
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is $677.8 million short of its funding obligations for the long-running Leandro education adequacy lawsuit, according to an affidavit filed this week. The affidavit suggests far greater bipartisan political favor for educator salary increases than for most other education endeavors; what has been funded...
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
JACKSON, MISS. — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi's capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that passed...
Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat
MADISON, WIS. — Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state's 173-year-old ban in place. Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn...
Winter weather live updates | Travel chaos, bitter cold
NEW YORK — Calling it a “kitchen sink storm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday as wintry weather heads into the state. "It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We’ve had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend,” Hochul said during a press briefing.
Duke: 'Difficult decision' of rolling blackouts came as temps dropped, usage soared
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in. "Tonight, we should see actual temperatures again in the low to mid-teens," said WRAL meteorologist Anthony Baglione. "A few select spots to the north could be in the upper single digits. So, will still be very cold but not quite as frigid as last night."
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
Holiday roadtrip: These 8 enchanting NC Christmas Towns are like a storybook
With so many charming small towns and rich holiday traditions around North Carolina, there are plenty of enchanting Christmas towns to visit in December. Whether you're looking for thousands of twinkle-lights, horse-drawn carriage rides or visits with Santa, here are some of the most magical North Carolina towns to visit during the holidays.
Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow
Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
