Gate City, VA

Stopped For Traffic Violation, Suspect Attempts To Pull Weapon On Officers

A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday after being arrested following a traffic stop, when the suspect attempted to pull a gun on officers. Police arrested Jaquavius Silas after being pulled over for a routine traffic violation. Evidence of illegal drug use was detected and Silas was ordered out of the Silver Cadilac he was driving. While speaking with Silas, he began reaching toward his waistband where a loaded handgun was located. A struggle ensued and Silas was eventually taken into custody. The firearm was stolen out of Mississippi. Silas is charged with a Light Law Violation, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest and Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
KINGSPORT, TN
One dead following crash on West Stone Drive

A car crash on West Stone Drive in Kingsport Thursday morning resulted in one fatality. According to a report from Kingsport Police, a vehicle driven by a 79-year-old woman was attempting a left turn from Stone Drive to Lewis Lane at around 9:30 AM. The woman reportedly failed to yield...
KINGSPORT, TN
No injuries reported in Dale Street house fire

KINGSPORT — City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Dale Street on Friday afternoon. The Kingsport Fire Department arrived at the two-story home around 12:30 p.m., according to KFD spokesman Barry Brickey. The occupants of the house were able to escape without injury, the KFD said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Police says to treat non-working traffic lights as four-way stop

Washington County, Tennessee emergency officials say on Friday, due to extremely cold temperatures, Johnson City Police will not assist with traffic light outages. A release says police are not providing traffic control at non-working red lights, and drivers should treat downed lights as a four-way stop. Officials urge drivers to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Two taken to the hospital after pipe burst at nursing home

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a media release from Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pipe burst at a nursing home in Greene County. According to Kathie Ball, LNHA Executive Director, a sprinkler pipe at Durham-Hensley Health & […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
KPD: $2K stolen from elderly woman in hospice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport authorities say that a check belonging to “an elderly woman in poor health on hospice care” was forged and cashed for $2,000. A release from the police department on Wednesday states it received a report of the incident in September 2022 but has not yet identified a suspect. Authorities say […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WCSO arrests 2 in fentanyl, heroin operation

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested two men in connection to an alleged heroin and fentanyl operation in the 2300 block of Watauga Road. A release from authorities states that investigators in a newly launched drug division of the department “confirmed that narcotics were purchased from 35-year-old Michael Sumner, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years

ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Pike County Man Cleared On Murder Charge, Remains In Custody

A Pike County man, who was charged with murder following a shooting that took place earlier this year, has now been cleared of the charge. 57-year-old Monroe Jackson, of Caney Drive, was arrested on the 19th of September following the shooting death of Ryan Hurst, who died in Jackson’s home.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Sheriff’s Office announces discovery of body in town of Damascus

A body was recovered Wednesday in the town limits of Damascus. Washington County, Sheriff Blake Andis’ report did not have a specific location but eyewitness reports saw a coroner’s van and other law enforcement personnel in the vicinity of Douglas Drive and Orchard Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. A...
DAMASCUS, VA
Greeneville Authorities Discover Body In Burning Vehicle, Autopsy Now Underway

An autopsy is being performed on a body that was found Tuesday night in a burning car in a Greeneville church parking lot. Greeneville Police say first responders arrived at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive just after eight pm. Police and fire fighters discovered a car fire in the rear parking lot of the Church. Once the blaze was put out authorities discovered the body inside the vehicle. The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation by the Greeneville Police and Fire Departments.
Sheriff: Kingsport man drove through yards, shot at police during pursuit

KINGSPORT, TN

