Rescue workers are searching for two missing people after an avalanche swept across ski trails in western Austria on Christmas Day. Initially, up to 10 people were feared missing based on a video provided by a witness, but eight of those individuals had been identified and were no longer feared buried, a spokesman of the rescue team said. About 200 rescue workers were searching the avalanche site near the town of Zuers.The avalanche occurred at around 3pm on the 2,700-metre-high Trittkopf mountain between Zuers and Lech am Arlberg, and the cascading snow reached as far as nearby ski trails.The avalanche...

1 HOUR AGO