Read full article on original website
Related
Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ on Netflix, a Prequel That Shows the Conjunction of the Spheres and the Creation of the First Witcher
It’s not a surprise that The Witcher became one of Netflix’s most popular shows when it debuted in 2019; it’s based on a book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, and fans of the books felt that the adaptation was faithful enough to follow the show. So it was inevitable that there would be spinoffs and prequels. The first of them, Blood Origin, debuts on Christmas Day. THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: An upside-down shot of a rain-soaked battle, with a fire raging in the background. The Gist: The person in the battle is a bard known as the Sandpiper,...
Women Are Sharing The Instant "Green Flags" They Look For In People They Date, And Y'all Should Be Taking Notes
"They were super excited to introduce me to their friends, and their friends were the best kind of people."
Comments / 0