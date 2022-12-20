Read full article on original website
What The Stand Your Ground Law In Florida Entails
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/what-the-stand-your-ground-law-in-florida-entails/. While self-defense is crucial to defend yourself from imminent danger, laws that establish your right for it differ in every state. For instance, Florida created a “stand-your-ground” law that expands the justifiable use of force against people who bring threats to cause harm, death, or forcible entry.
Holiday travel tips for severe cold weather
(KTEN ) — Travelers are braving the nationwide arctic blast and filling the icy roads as the holidays creep closer. More cars on the roads increases the chances of crashes, especially when paired with slick ice and heavy wind. According to AAA, nearly 8.3 million Texans will be out on the road this weekend.
