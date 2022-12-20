Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
Mesa council OKs apartment complex over objections
Opposition to high-density residential projects is common in Mesa, but usually the protests come from neighboring residents – not city staff. At the Dec. 8 City Council hearing for the proposed 396-unit Millenium Springs apartment complex at Baseline and Recker Roads, multiple city departments opposed the project, but no neighbors.
How Phoenix's deep cleaning in 'The Zone' encampment is holding up one week later
PHOENIX — It’s as simple as a tree for Christina Clemmons to add some flare to a bleak situation. "We get so much Colgate and stuff," she said, referring to the packaged toothbrushes decorating her three-foot fake tree at the front of her encampment space in downtown Phoenix.
azbex.com
Mesa P3 Plan May be Doomed… Again
The latest plan to transform a 27-acre site at University and Mesa drives may face the same fate as every other proposal since the 1990s – a return to the drawing board and starting over from scratch. Currently known as Nexus and previously called Transform 17 and Site 17,...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Developer Buys Land To Build 735 Rental Units Near TSMC Site
With 4,000 apartment units across the country, New York-based developer Mack Real Estate Group LLC has selected Phoenix for its first build-to-rent communities. The developer is investing approximately $250 million to build luxury rental units in the Valley. The units will be single-family rental homes within a community that offer resort-like amenities.
AZFamily
Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
KTAR.com
Republican Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn election results thrown out by judge
PHOENIX — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit over the results of the election was thrown out by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Saturday, ruling Democrat Katie Hobbs as Arizona Governor-Elect. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes out of 2.6 million...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Could Soon Look to the Mexican Coast for Answers on Water Problems
Arizona officials have taken some of the first steps to bring seawater from the Mexican coast to the faucets of Phoenix, even if lawmakers want a more deliberative process. Arizona’s Joint Legislative Water Committee held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority’s push to create a desalination plant amid the state’s water crisis.
kjzz.org
How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions
Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
ABC 15 News
Who has the right of way? Valley driver reaches out for commuter clarity
Imagine a driver is at an intersection in the left turn lane. That driver has the green light, and they are waiting for a break in traffic to make the move. However, another driver also has a green light in the opposite direction of travel as they look to make a right turn.
allaboutarizonanews.com
‘No Burn Day’ Announced For Maricopa County Over Christmas Weekend
Maricopa County officials have declared A “No Burn Day” over Christmas weekend due to a high pollution advisory for soot. Over the last few days, the valley’s air quality has been poor. In an effort to improve the conditions, the following mandatory restrictions are in effect during the HPA from Friday, December 23, to Sunday, December 25.
kjzz.org
Kari Lake loses legal challenge in Arizona governor’s race
Republican Kari Lake has lost her legal bid to overturn her loss in the Arizona governor’s race. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson issued his ruling Saturday, confirming the election of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake’s challenge was based in part on problems that Maricopa County experienced on Election...
AZFamily
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
KOLD-TV
Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A decision which could have a profound impact on the Arizona Governor’s race is in the hands of a Maricopa County judge tonight. After two days of testimony, Judge Peter Thompson must decide whether the Maricopa County Election’s Office botched the 2022 election in such a manner that flipped the election from Lake to Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Paradise Valley preps for three ‘Rs’ in 2023
As the new year approaches, Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Anna Thomasson shared their thoughts and expectations of what council will face starting in January. Bien-Willner and Thomasson said the council is keeping an eye on the town’s finances, but it’s prepared for any recession or downturn...
Phoenix New Times
Tempe’s Accidentally Racist Ban on Flavored Nicotine Gins Up Controversy
Tempe City Council doesn’t even vape, bro. The seven-member council cobbled together a proposed ban on what they’re calling “flavored tobacco vape products" and held two meetings in early December to hear public comments ahead of a vote early next year. Overwhelmingly, people spoke out against it.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Gummi World Breaks Dietary Supplement Barriers With Grand Opening of Chandler Facility
Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders joined Gummi World President Alexander Candelario to...
Latest City of Phoenix bulk trash pickup dates for the end of 2022, 2023
As the City of Phoenix continues to deal with staffing issues and a backlog of late bulk trash pickups, the city has released the latest schedule for service.
Valley spa owner warning others after losing $800 in unpaid balance
PHOENIX — A warning for small business owners from Rosal Lopez, owner of Bellissima Skin in Phoenix. She has owned the med spa for roughly three months and was recently hit with an $800 loss after a new client left the facility without paying. Lopez is hoping that spreading...
KTAR.com
Respiratory illness patients filling up Arizona emergency rooms
PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are warning about long wait times at emergency rooms as respiratory illnesses run rampant across the state. “We’re seeing emergency department volumes that are approximately 30% higher than we have in previous periods,” Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
azbigmedia.com
Northmarq sells Mesa build-to-rent community for $53 million
Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $53 million (±$368,055/per unit) sale of the 144-unit Build-to-Rent Community located at 250 North Ellsworth Road in Mesa, Arizona. Northmarq represented the seller, Taylor Morrison from Scottsdale, Arizona. The buyer was Ellsworth Housing Partners, LLC from San Diego and intends to brand the community as The Logan at Ellsworth.
