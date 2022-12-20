Read full article on original website
States where Americans work the longest weeks
The onset of the pandemic—and the country's subsequent recovery efforts as we emerge from it—completely upended the U.S. workforce. The country saw massive layouts during a short but dramatic two-month recession that ended in April 2020 and then a tight hiring market as employees left jobs at such a rate that experts dubbed it the "Great Resignation." So how has all of these trends impacted how much American workers are putting in each week on the job?
Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
25 Worst Holiday Storms of All Time
Winter Storm Elliott has wreaked havoc on travelers this Christmas, cancelling more than 5,000 flights across the country. The Great Lakes region and the Northeast have been hit with flooding, record-cold temperatures, feet of snow and blizzard conditions. The storm represents a major inconvenience for Americans at what is the busiest travel time of the […]
Arizona judge rejects Kari Lake's election challenge and confirms Hobbs' victory
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawsuit attempting to overturn her defeat, concluding that there wasn't clear or convincing evidence of misconduct, and affirming the victory of Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Lake, who lost to Hobbs by about 17,000 votes in November, sued in an...
A powerful winter storm claims at least 22 lives across the US as temperatures plunge, winds howl and power lines fall
More than 315,000 homes and businesses nationwide were without power Christmas Eve, thanks to an Arctic blast and winter storm that tore down power lines with destructive winds and heavy snow and dipped temperatures dangerously low -- conditions killing at least 22 people. As bone-chilling air continues to grip the...
Brutal winter storm creates continuing chaos for flights, holiday packages
Flight delays continued Saturday, interrupting travel during the busy holiday season as parts of the country were battered by a deadly winter storm. As of Saturday afternoon, there were upwards of 2,800 cancellations of flights into, leaving and within the United States, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Over 6,500 flights were delayed.
Christmas Alberta Clipper brings snow showers to blizzard-weary northern US
A weak Alberta Clipper system begins its dive out of Canada on Christmas Day, moving across the northern tier of the U.S. before making its way to the Northeast by early next week.
