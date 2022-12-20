Read full article on original website
Jameson Williams Acknowledges What Everyone Is Saying
Jameson Williams only received one target against the Panthers.
Albany Herald
Cowboys win, prevent Eagles from clinching NFC East
Brett Maher kicked a go-ahead, 48-yard field goal with 2:19 remaining to lift the host Dallas Cowboys to a 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The Cowboys (11-4), who trailed 27-17 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, got the ball back one play after Maher's field goal when Anthony Barr recovered Miles Sanders' fumble on Philadelphia's 21-yard line with 2:07 to go.
Albany Herald
Report: NFL Admits Blown Call at End of Commanders vs. Giants
The NFL came under scrutiny at the end of the last Sunday night’s game between the Commanders and the Giants following a series of controversial calls made by the officiating crew. However, the league has supposedly admitted to making a mistake on Washington’s final offensive play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Albany Herald
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 16 Performances: Panthers Run Over Lions
Week 16 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have a Christmas Day tripleheader and Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.
Albany Herald
Panthers dominate on the ground to end Lions' win streak
D'Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers got back on track by trouncing the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. A week after gaining only 21 rushing yards, the Panthers used a punishing ground...
Albany Herald
Jaguars Lose Sack Leader Dawuane Smoot for Season
Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Jacksonville’s 19–3 win vs. the Jets on Thursday night. Smoot confirmed the news on his Instagram account.
Albany Herald
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
Albany Herald
Falcons vs. Ravens: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder No. 1 Need
Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. … but the Falcons recorded their second loss against their NFC South rival, as Ridder struggled in his first start.
Albany Herald
Jaguars Knock Colts Out of Playoff Contention For Second Consecutive Year
For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars have delivered the knockout punch to the Indianapolis Colts. This time, though, it came by beating the New York Jets.
Albany Herald
Texans' late TD pass from Davis Mills hands Titans fifth straight loss
Davis Mills' 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left Saturday led the Houston Texans to a 19-14 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The outcome snapped a nine-game losing streak for Houston (2-12-1) and sent reeling Tennessee (7-8) to its fifth straight loss. The Titans fell into a tie for first place in the AFC South with Jacksonville.
Albany Herald
NFL Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 16’s Saturday Games
Only three weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, leaving just a short time for teams to shore up their standing in the playoff picture. With a jam-packed slate on Christmas Eve, followed by three games on Christmas and Monday Night Football on Dec. 26, plenty could change over the holiday weekend.
Albany Herald
Ravens smother Falcons for 10th victory
Tyler Huntley threw the Ravens' first touchdown pass in a month and Baltimore played ball control to win its 10th game of the season by keeping the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 17-9 home victory on Saturday. Coupled with a New England loss, the Ravens (10-5)...
Albany Herald
Clinging to playoff hopes, Falcons visit Ravens for Saturday showdown
For the Falcons, the playoffs might as well start on Saturday at 1 p.m., when Atlanta visits the Baltimore Ravens in a game filled with postseason implications for both teams. If the Falcons (5-9) lose and Tampa Bay (6-8) wins at Arizona (4-10) on Sunday, Atlanta is eliminated from playoff contention, or if the Falcons lose and Carolina (5-9) beats visiting Detroit (7-7) on Saturday and the Saints (5-9) win in Cleveland (6-8), Atlanta’s final two games are essentially meaningless.
Albany Herald
Bills run over Bears, clinch third straight AFC East title
Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 205 rushing yards and ran for a touchdown each, Josh Allen had three total TDs and the visiting Buffalo Bills topped the Chicago Bears 35-13 on Saturday to clinch the AFC East title. Buffalo (12-3) prevailed during a frigid afternoon at Soldier Field,...
