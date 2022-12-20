Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
When a company's dividend yield approaches the double digits, it means one of two things. Either the market believes the payout is at risk of a reduction, or the company trades at a wildly low valuation. Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) fall into that latter...
NASDAQ
7 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Zscaler (ZS) Stock Now
Zscaler ZS is one of the stocks that investors can currently add to their portfolio to counter the highly volatile market conditions and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street continues to witness high volatility due to vicious macro challenges, ranging from the COVID-led supply crisis and war in Ukraine to rising inflation and interest rate pressure. With the continued fear of the impact of Federal Reserve's aggressively raising interest rate policy, global investors are panicking about getting into the market right now.
NASDAQ
Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Enphase Energy (ENPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Is Harmonic (HLIT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Harmonic (HLIT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Forestar Group (FOR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Belden (BDC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
NASDAQ
Is Neuronetics (STIM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Neuronetics (STIM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Is Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Consider Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Wesco International (WCC) is a Strong Value Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Why Blucora Stock Surged 10.6% Higher This Week
Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) saw its stock price surge higher this week, up 10.6% from last Friday's close through 11:15 a.m. EST on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial stock has been one of the best performers in the sector this year, up about 44% year-to-date (YTD), trading at around $25 per share.
NASDAQ
Down 64% in 2022, Is Tesla Stock a Buy for 2023?
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is down in 2022 as CEO Elon Musk has diverted his attention to his acquisition of Twitter. This video will help determine whether investors should buy Tesla stock for 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on...
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Now
Cathie Wood has become the poster person for growth stocks. During 2020 and 2021, growth stocks were on top of the finance world. In 2022, it has been a completely different story, as growth stocks have been crushed. Still, many investors want to know the best Cathie Wood stocks to buy.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Centrica CPYYY: This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
2 'Boring' Stocks You'll Wish You'd Watched More Closely in 2023
If you've never heard of Workiva (NYSE: WK) or Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), you're probably not alone. Both stocks are relatively lightly covered -- The Wall Street Journal tracks just 11 analysts who cover Workiva, and 17 who cover Tenable. Workiva and Tenable are quintessential quiet achievers. They deliver steady, consistent...
Comments / 0