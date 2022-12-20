Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Patient's own immune cells effective as living medicine for melanoma
A patient's own immune cells, multiplied into an army of billions of immune cells in a lab, can be used as a living medicine against metastatic melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, as the TIL trial has shown. The TIL trial is the world's first comparative phase 3 trial looking into the effect of T cell therapy in melanoma, and solid tumors in general.
Treating Non-Hodgkin lymphoma with CAR T cell therapy
LOS ANGELES, California — Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
ajmc.com
New and Emerging Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis
Matthew Zirwas, MD, FAAD, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio provides updates on treatment options for AD at the 2022 SDPA Fall Conference. A version of this article was originally published on Dermatology Times. This version has been lightly edited. At the 2022 Society of Dermatology...
Medical News Today
Cancer treatment shows promise against multiple sclerosis in mouse study
About 4% of the world’s population has one of more than 100 autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Most medications used to treat autoimmune diseases suppress a person’s entire immune system, leaving them vulnerable to infections. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis discovered...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers inflammatory markers that may predict a response in certain patients to COVID-19 immunotherapies
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute uncovered inflammatory markers that may predict which COVID-19 patients are more likely to respond to therapies like the anti-cancer drug pacritinib, according to phase 2 trial results published in JAMA Network Open in December. Pacritinib, which has been approved as a cancer therapy by...
targetedonc.com
Circulating Tumor Cell Count Guide Frontline Treatment in Patients With mBC
Longer follow-up in the phase 3 STIC CTC trial substantiates that the CTC-based choice is safe in patients with metastatic breast cancer, according to investigators. Based on results from the phase 3 STIC CTC trial (NCT01710605), the use of circulating tumor cell (CTC) count as a guide to first-line treatment, either with chemotherapy or endocrine therapy, led to better overall survival (OS) compared with physician’s choice of treatment without CTC count for patients with metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.1.
Fresenius Kabi Introduces Pralatrexate Injection for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced Pralatrexate Injection, a generic equivalent to Folotyn ®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate Injection is available immediately in the United Sates and is the newest addition to the company’s injectable oncology medicine portfolio, the largest in U.S. health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005257/en/ Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate now available as company continues expansion of its large injectable oncology medicine portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
ajmc.com
Key Considerations in COPD When Utilizing Combination Therapy
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Let’s discuss guideline-based disease management. I’m going to address this first question to Rey. I’m going to read something, and then I’ll ask you a couple of questions. Multiple studies show that combination treatment with LABAs [long-acting beta-agonists] and LAMAs [long-acting muscarinic antagonists] increase FEV1 [forced expiratory volume in 1 second] and reduces symptoms compared with monotherapy. That isn’t surprising. Generally speaking, combination therapy is more effective than monotherapy. But combination therapy may also reduce exacerbations compared with monotherapy. Additionally, the most recent GOLD [Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease] guidelines support this idea of combination therapy. How do you approach the initiation of combination therapy in your practice? [Do you use it in the] first line, despite what guidelines say? Or are you still stepping up?
targetedonc.com
MEDIOLA Update Shows Continued Efficacy for Triplet Therapy in Ovarian Cancer
Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, discusses the updated results of the MEDIOLA trial of patients with ovarian cancer presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress. Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, a consultant medical oncologist and research lead for the gynecology unit at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, discusses...
ajmc.com
Lower Risk of Cardiovascular, Metabolic Outcomes Associated With Rituximab for Pemphigus Treatment
Patients with pemphigus reported lower risk of myocardial infarction and stroke, among other cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes, when treated with rituximab compared with the first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents azathioprine and mycophenolate mofetil. Rituximab may be a preferred treatment option vs first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents for patients with pemphigus who are at risk...
Dear Doctor: What is follicular lymphoma, and do I need to treat it immediately?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 86-year-old woman who was recently diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, stage 3A. It was discovered on a CAT scan when I went to the ER for diverticulitis. I have no symptoms. The doctor did a biopsy to confirm, and I had a PET scan as well. I feel good otherwise. I am only on blood pressure and cholesterol medications.
targetedonc.com
Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy/Carboplatin Shows Improved Survival in TNBC
Survival advantage was shown in a phase 3 study of neoadjuvant chemotherapy/carboplatin in patient with triple negative breast cancer. Significant improvements to overall survival (OS) and event-free survival (EFS) were demonstrated with the combination of carboplatin plus sequential taxane-anthracycline neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with operable, locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
physiciansweekly.com
Optimizing Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Patients with First-Line Systemic Therapy
Even though five immune-oncologic-drug-based combination therapies like pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib, nivolumab plus cabozantinib, pembrolizumab plus axitinib, avelumab plus axitinib, and ipilimumab plus nivoluma, have been approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), the optimal therapy for advanced RCC is yet to be determined. Without head-to-head comparison, many network meta-analysis uses...
KXLY
Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes Up PFS in Advanced Melanoma
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced melanoma, infusion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) is associated with significantly longer progression-free survival than ipilimumab treatment, according to a study published in the Dec. 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Maartje W. Rohaan, M.D., from...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Mosunetuzumab-axgb for Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma
In the pivotal phase 2 GO29781 study, the objective response rate and response durability was high, leading to the FDA approval of mosunetuzumab for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The FDA has granted approval to mosunetuzumab-axgb (Lunsumio) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory...
targetedonc.com
EP 12B: Management of Chemotherapy Induced Myelosuppression (CIM) in ES-SCLC
In this companion article, Dr Luis Raez provides insights into effective management patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer who develop chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression. In this Precision Medicine Perspectives series Addressing Myelotoxicity as a Consequence of Treatment for Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer, experts consider key factors in the optimal management...
cancerhealth.com
The Changing Melanoma Landscape
Before 2011, the melanoma treatment arena was in a sustained drought during which patients were only offered a few treatments, and few with advanced stages of the cancer were still alive a year after starting treatment. In stark contrast, over the last decade, there has been a flood of new and highly effective treatments that have become available to patients, as well as a deluge of new promising therapies currently being tested in clinical trials. Taken together, this flood of activity has dramatically changed the melanoma landscape. Today, more than half of patients diagnosed with advanced melanoma and treated with these new therapies are alive five years after diagnosis. “Now we can really have durable disease control akin to a cure,” noted Hussein Tawbi of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
cgtlive.com
Stem Cell Therapy May Have Effect in Patients With ALS, Schizophrenia, and Autism
JadiCells, an investigational mesenchymal stem cell product licensed by Therapeutic Solutions International which is intended to treat various indications, may have impacted the conditions of 3 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), schizophrenia, and autism, respectively, treated in a collaboration between the company and Veltmeyer Institute for Advanced Therapeutics.1,2. “In...
