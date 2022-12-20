Read full article on original website
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act
Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
U.S. Census: Illinois population estimate continues to decline, another 110K fewer on net
(The Center Square) – More people have left Illinois in the past year, marking the ninth year of consecutive population decline. The U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates released Thursday show 110,127 fewer people in Illinois on net than the year before. In 2021,...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Illinois using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois committee takes no action on COVID-19 vaccines for kids as uptake wanes
(The Center Square) – When the Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee called a rare meeting Thursday, some were concerned a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school children was a possibility. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 64% of children ages 12 to 17 have received two doses of the...
UPDATE: Brookfield Township house sustains $30,000 damage in Thursday fire
No injuries, but there's substanial damage to a Brookfield Township house from a fire Thursday night. Just after 10:30pm, Grand Ridge Fire Department responded to an older two story house on East 24th road, about a mile west of the Constellation Generating station. Chief Tim Geiger said the fire was...
