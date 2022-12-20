Read full article on original website
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole...
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
1 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock Poised to Provide Big Returns for Investors
Buying shares of a company that makes plastic packaging may not sound like the most exciting investment out there. But there's nothing boring about the kind of returns that Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) could provide to investors over the next few years. The company just initiated its first dividend...
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
Do Options Traders Know Something About Petrobras (PBR) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. — Petrobras PBR need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Apr 21, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied...
Better Buy: NextEra Energy or Southern Co.?
On the surface, it would seem like NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) are very similar, since they are both large U.S. utilities. Once you get past that top level, however, there are a lot of important differences. Is one better than the other, or are they just meant for different types of investors? Here's a quick comparison.
Investors Heavily Search Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Here is What You Need to Know
Hologic (HOLX) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this medical device maker have returned +1.3%, compared to...
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch This Upcoming Week
Over the past decade, semiconductor stocks have been a hot commodity for investors. Why? Because of their potential for high returns and their use in key technologies like AI, 5G, autonomous driving, and more. But with so many different semiconductor companies out there from industry giants like Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) to smaller players like Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). It can be hard to decide which stocks are worth investing in. Let’s take a look at what you need to know about semiconductor stocks.
You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises
Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.
Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Nine Energy Service (NINE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 37.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12.94 in the previous session. Nine Energy Service has gained 1107% since the start of the year compared to the 29.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the -35.6% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry.
3 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022
One of the best ways to make money in the market is by getting in on a stock before everyone else does. That method carries risk, though, as lesser-known biotech stocks are often not profitable and may never get there. However, Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA), Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO), and...
2 'Boring' Stocks You'll Wish You'd Watched More Closely in 2023
If you've never heard of Workiva (NYSE: WK) or Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), you're probably not alone. Both stocks are relatively lightly covered -- The Wall Street Journal tracks just 11 analysts who cover Workiva, and 17 who cover Tenable. Workiva and Tenable are quintessential quiet achievers. They deliver steady, consistent...
Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $412.12, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment...
2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
It's a scary time to be an investor, with the markets languishing and the threat of additional interest rate hikes next year weighing on stock prices. In this environment, it is important to control risk and one way to do that is by investing in quality healthcare companies with consistent, sustainable dividends.
What This Dividend Stock Could Learn From Devon Energy
Oil and gas prices can be volatile. Because of that, energy companies have had a difficult time maintaining their dividend payments over the years. Many have had to cut their payouts during pricing downturns to conserve cash, upsetting investors who relied on those fixed payments. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has...
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD....
Should Value Investors Buy Suzano (SUZ) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Reasons to Retain AmerisourceBergen (ABC) in Your Portfolio
AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC is well-poised for growth on the back of its robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions business and product launches. Intense competition, though, remains a concern. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have gained 27.4% against the industry’s decline of 12.3% so far this year. The S&P...
Reasons Why Investors Should Retain Sun Life (SLF) Stock Now
Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF is well-poised for growth, driven by mutual fund sales, Hong Kong pension business, business growth, higher new business gains and solid capital position. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.54, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. The...
