James Harden Reacts To Rumors About Him Joining The Houston Rockets
James Harden responds to the latest rumors about him potentially joining the Rockets.
Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
Here to stay? NBL on Christmas a success as Kings down United in historical first
NBA on Christmas Day has been a famous annual tradition since 1947, but in the Australian sports landscape, the sentiment was nonexistent. The Sydney Kings' decision to put themselves forward as the country's guinea pig? Risky, but successful.
National Soccer Hall of Famer Kevin Payne dies at 69
Kevin Payne, a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame thanks to his early work in the front office
Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation
The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 126, Spurs 117
Pelicans (19-12), Spurs (10-21) New Orleans has never swept a season series from San Antonio in two-plus decades since the franchise arrived in the Crescent City, but the Pelicans are one step away from doing so after topping the Spurs on Thursday. The Pelicans didn’t have two starters (Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram), nor one of their most valuable reserves (Larry Nance Jr.), but still administered another relatively comfortable triumph against their Southwest Division counterparts, after prevailing in Texas recently by margins of 19 and 18 points. The final meeting between the teams is March 21 in the Smoothie King Center.
The Maxey Effect: How Tyrese Maxey Found His Voice, and Uses It To Do Good
76ers Star Earns First NBA Cares Community Assist Award. During the 76ers’ Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Maxey sustained a left foot fracture - the first major injury of his pro career. Less than a day later, he joined his teammates on the bench, in a...
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast
On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Heat 108
Less than two weeks ago, Tyrese Haliburton endured a rare off night against the Miami Heat. Indiana's leading scorer managed just one point in an 87-82 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, going 0-of-9 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Haliburton flipped the script in Friday's rematch in Miami, torching...
Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans
Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers picked up two big road wins just before Christmas. They will hope to continue that success after the holiday, as Indiana (17-16) hits the road once again to take on Western Conference contender New Orleans (20-12). The...
Paving The Way Roundtable
Keys to the Game: Celtics 121, Timberwolves 109
Jayson Tatum carried the Celtics through the third quarter with 15 points to give Boston an 88-86 lead. Jaylen Brown then took over the reins during the fourth to carry the C’s into the win column. Brown caught fire during the fourth, scoring 23 points on an impressive 8-for-14...
Preview: Wizards close West Coast road trip Friday in Sacramento
Tonight, the Wizards (12-21) face the Kings (17-13) at 10 p.m., closing out a six-game West Coast road trip that started 10 days ago in Denver. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO: The Team 980...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 23, 2022
New Orleans improved to 3-0 head-to-head vs. San Antonio this season by virtue of Thursday’s 126-117 home victory. Watch CJ McCollum’s postgame TV interview after he racked up a season-best 40 points. Also watch postgame media sessions with Willie Green and Willy Hernangomez. New Orleans (19-12) ended a...
Trail Blazers Look To End Their Road Trip Strong With A Trip To The Mile High City
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (17-15) at OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (19-11) Dec. 23, 2022 — Ball Arena — 6:00 pm PST. Portland and Denver will meet for the third time of the regular season on Dec. 23 in Denver. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Nuggets by a...
Disappointing Trip Ends With Loss In Denver
DENVER -- The Trail Blazers finished up their second six-game road trip this season with a 120-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets Friday night at Ball Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 19,619. “Had a really bad third quarter, just couldn’t stop them, couldn’t score, neither side was...
Big Fourth Quarter Propels Magic Past Spurs for Eighth Win in Last Nine Games
Cole Anthony flirted with a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Franz Wagner scored 21 points and Paolo Banchero finished with 18, as the Orlando Magic poured it on in the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 133-113 on Friday night at Amway Center for their eighth win in their last nine games and fifth straight at home.
Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Cavs and Toronto Raptors have played twice already this season, with both matchups coming in Canada. Tonight's is the only time these two will meet in Cleveland during the regular season. Toronto won the series' first two games. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN.
