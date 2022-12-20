Pelicans (19-12), Spurs (10-21) New Orleans has never swept a season series from San Antonio in two-plus decades since the franchise arrived in the Crescent City, but the Pelicans are one step away from doing so after topping the Spurs on Thursday. The Pelicans didn’t have two starters (Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram), nor one of their most valuable reserves (Larry Nance Jr.), but still administered another relatively comfortable triumph against their Southwest Division counterparts, after prevailing in Texas recently by margins of 19 and 18 points. The final meeting between the teams is March 21 in the Smoothie King Center.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO