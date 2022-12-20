ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation

The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 126, Spurs 117

Pelicans (19-12), Spurs (10-21) New Orleans has never swept a season series from San Antonio in two-plus decades since the franchise arrived in the Crescent City, but the Pelicans are one step away from doing so after topping the Spurs on Thursday. The Pelicans didn’t have two starters (Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram), nor one of their most valuable reserves (Larry Nance Jr.), but still administered another relatively comfortable triumph against their Southwest Division counterparts, after prevailing in Texas recently by margins of 19 and 18 points. The final meeting between the teams is March 21 in the Smoothie King Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast

On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Heat 108

Less than two weeks ago, Tyrese Haliburton endured a rare off night against the Miami Heat. Indiana's leading scorer managed just one point in an 87-82 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, going 0-of-9 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Haliburton flipped the script in Friday's rematch in Miami, torching...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans

Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers picked up two big road wins just before Christmas. They will hope to continue that success after the holiday, as Indiana (17-16) hits the road once again to take on Western Conference contender New Orleans (20-12). The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Paving The Way Roundtable

Copyright © 2022 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. If you are having problems using this website, including problems accessing any portion of this site using screen reader technology, please call 215-952-7000 or email 76ersservice@76ers.com for assistance. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website,...
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 121, Timberwolves 109

Jayson Tatum carried the Celtics through the third quarter with 15 points to give Boston an 88-86 lead. Jaylen Brown then took over the reins during the fourth to carry the C’s into the win column. Brown caught fire during the fourth, scoring 23 points on an impressive 8-for-14...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Preview: Wizards close West Coast road trip Friday in Sacramento

Tonight, the Wizards (12-21) face the Kings (17-13) at 10 p.m., closing out a six-game West Coast road trip that started 10 days ago in Denver. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO: The Team 980...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 23, 2022

New Orleans improved to 3-0 head-to-head vs. San Antonio this season by virtue of Thursday’s 126-117 home victory. Watch CJ McCollum’s postgame TV interview after he racked up a season-best 40 points. Also watch postgame media sessions with Willie Green and Willy Hernangomez. New Orleans (19-12) ended a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Disappointing Trip Ends With Loss In Denver

DENVER -- The Trail Blazers finished up their second six-game road trip this season with a 120-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets Friday night at Ball Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 19,619. “Had a really bad third quarter, just couldn’t stop them, couldn’t score, neither side was...
DENVER, CO
NBA

Big Fourth Quarter Propels Magic Past Spurs for Eighth Win in Last Nine Games

Cole Anthony flirted with a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Franz Wagner scored 21 points and Paolo Banchero finished with 18, as the Orlando Magic poured it on in the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 133-113 on Friday night at Amway Center for their eighth win in their last nine games and fifth straight at home.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

The Cavs and Toronto Raptors have played twice already this season, with both matchups coming in Canada. Tonight's is the only time these two will meet in Cleveland during the regular season. Toronto won the series' first two games. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy