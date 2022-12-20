ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Even with planned upgrades, Lafayette behind in 'hypercompetitive' sports tourism arms race

Participation in youth soccer in Lafayette, for whatever reason, in recent years has been double the national average. That’s according to Michael Ritch, who has been the director of the Cajun Rush/Lafayette Youth Soccer Association for the last 15 years. It has spilled into Broussard, Youngsville and now Carencro, and there will likely be another spike in interest that usually comes in World Cup years.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Students and faculty honored at Zachary’s December School Board meeting

Honorees were abundant at the December Zachary Community School District Board meeting. Christmas Card Contest winners from each school, as well as the overall district winner, were honored and presented with their winning artwork matted and framed. The overall winner's artwork is the cover of the district's Christmas card, which...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Gov. Edwards appoints Baker police chief to state board

On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp

Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks chooses rival Alabama over LSU

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks picked Alabama over LSU on the second day of the early signing period Thursday as the Tigers were unable to add their biggest remaining target in the 2023 class. LSU hosted Ricks for an official visit last weekend, but Alabama appeared to emerge as the leader...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend

Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
ALBANY, LA
theadvocate.com

SCCS players selected to Red Stick Bowl team

Slaughter Community Charter School was well-represented in the Red Stick Bowl played Dec. 17 in Zachary. Making the team were players Seth Boitnott, Gauge Spinks, Kaleb Brooks, Wyatte Knight and Marion “Happy” Perry.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 14-20

CHURCH: 125 E. Butcher Switch Road, description, fire damage restoration at World Harvest Lighthouse Church; applicant, ServePro of Lafayette; contractor, JBWM Enterprises; $400,000. New construction. OTHER: 4101 Louisiana Ave., description, new location for Dance Graphics; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.3 million. Commercial demolition. OTHER: 411 W. Milton Ave., Milton,...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy