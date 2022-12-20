Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Even with planned upgrades, Lafayette behind in 'hypercompetitive' sports tourism arms race
Participation in youth soccer in Lafayette, for whatever reason, in recent years has been double the national average. That’s according to Michael Ritch, who has been the director of the Cajun Rush/Lafayette Youth Soccer Association for the last 15 years. It has spilled into Broussard, Youngsville and now Carencro, and there will likely be another spike in interest that usually comes in World Cup years.
theadvocate.com
In Alton Sterling protesters' lawsuit against Baton Rouge, what evidence is fair?
In defending Baton Rouge leaders against a lawsuit filed by activists who were arrested during protests over the death of Alton Sterling, attorneys can't bring up Gavin Long's deadly ambush on six East Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, a judge has ruled. But they can invoke the killing of police officers in Dallas earlier that month.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jeff Landry claim that teachers, librarians sexualizing children is beyond belief
According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, teachers and librarians are (oh dear!) sexualizing our children. And so, he will run for governor by opposing what no one with half a brain could approve. Or believe. DAVID PORTER. retired English professor. Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Cold snap could last through Christmas; here's how some in Baton Rouge are handling it
Christmas is on the horizon, but the weather outside Friday was frightful across the state. Forecasters urged people to hunker down for a few more nights of frigid temperatures, saying the bitter temperatures that the Baton Rouge region saw overnight could continue through the holiday weekend. A massive arctic cold...
theadvocate.com
Students and faculty honored at Zachary’s December School Board meeting
Honorees were abundant at the December Zachary Community School District Board meeting. Christmas Card Contest winners from each school, as well as the overall district winner, were honored and presented with their winning artwork matted and framed. The overall winner's artwork is the cover of the district's Christmas card, which...
theadvocate.com
Gov. Edwards appoints Baker police chief to state board
On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
theadvocate.com
What to do next week? Here's a half-dozen Acadiana sites where you can entertain family, guests
Need to entertain friends and visitors between Christmas and New Year’s Day? Not all Acadiana tourism favorites are open this week, but many are, at least for a few days. That presents an opportunity to learn more about the region, its culture and people. Here’s a list of a...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas’ new police chief is stepping into the role with a focus on strengthening relationships
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc grew up just a few blocks from the Opelousas Police Department. On Jan. 1, he’ll walk through the station’s doors as the department’s new chief of police, with a focus on community policing, officer preparedness and combating violent crime in the city.
theadvocate.com
Double security at Lafayette library board meetings called intimidating, waste of money
Two armed, uniformed guards stand in front of the room facing onlookers who are gathered to observe the proceedings. This isn't a courtroom. It's a Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control meeting. Until October, the library paid a single deputy with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office to provide security at...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp
Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
theadvocate.com
21-year-old killed at apartment complex near LSU identified, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police have identified the person killed in the shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus. Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene. Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they...
theadvocate.com
New ID system to let East Baton Rouge parents track their kids on school buses
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is upgrading the software it uses to manage its bus fleet, including adding a feature common in other districts that allows parents to track their children as they board and exit the bus. After receiving proposals from several companies, the school system has...
theadvocate.com
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks chooses rival Alabama over LSU
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks picked Alabama over LSU on the second day of the early signing period Thursday as the Tigers were unable to add their biggest remaining target in the 2023 class. LSU hosted Ricks for an official visit last weekend, but Alabama appeared to emerge as the leader...
theadvocate.com
Youngsville boy known as 'Little Steve Harvey' asks Santa for no toys, just suits and ties
Santa surely doesn't receive many requests for suits and ties, but Easton Blanchard is not your typical little boy. The 3-year-old Youngsville resident is completely obsessed with Steve Harvey to the point where he dresses up as the "Family Feud" host every day and carries gameshow cards in his backpack.
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
theadvocate.com
SCCS players selected to Red Stick Bowl team
Slaughter Community Charter School was well-represented in the Red Stick Bowl played Dec. 17 in Zachary. Making the team were players Seth Boitnott, Gauge Spinks, Kaleb Brooks, Wyatte Knight and Marion “Happy” Perry.
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 14-20
CHURCH: 125 E. Butcher Switch Road, description, fire damage restoration at World Harvest Lighthouse Church; applicant, ServePro of Lafayette; contractor, JBWM Enterprises; $400,000. New construction. OTHER: 4101 Louisiana Ave., description, new location for Dance Graphics; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.3 million. Commercial demolition. OTHER: 411 W. Milton Ave., Milton,...
theadvocate.com
Two have been arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion in Iberia Parish
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion that occurred on Old Jeanerette Road earlier this month. Datelle Lewis, 25, was booked on a warrant accusing her of second-degree murder. Her bond is set at $500,000. Ridge Trahan, 31, was booked on a warrant accusing him...
theadvocate.com
Assumption Parish Waterworks issues parishwide precautionary boil water advisory
Assumption Parish Waterworks on Saturday night issued a parishwide precautionary boil water advisory. The agency is issuing the advisory because of low pressure in certain areas of the parish. Everyone may not be affected, but for safety reasons the agency is issuing the advisory parishwide. Bac-T samples will be pulled...
