Karen “K.C.” (Steelman) Wyatt, 61, of Raytown, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 South Second St., Odessa, MO 64076. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, 12507 Mt. Tabor Rd., Odessa, MO, 64076. Memorials are suggested to Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memories of K.C and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64076, 816-633-5524.

RAYTOWN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO