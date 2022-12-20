Read full article on original website
Ronald Keith Pollard
Ronald Keith Pollard, age 75, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, a former resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri. Ronald was born the son of Raymond L. and Hattie May (Cook) Pollard on February 8, 1947, in Braymer, Missouri....
Helen Ida (Whitehead) Siders
Helen Ida (Whitehead) Siders, 96, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Apple Ridge Care Center in Waverly, MO. Per Helen’s request, no services at this time. Memories of Helen and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Cremation has been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.
Berniece “Dude” Alma Maag
Berniece “Dude” Alma Maag, 89, of Salisbury, MO, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home in Salisbury. Berniece was born May 28, 1933 in Wien, Missouri the daughter of Anthony John and Katherine Frances (Noll) Long. She married Leo William Maag on April 11, 1953 in Wien, Missouri and he preceded her in death on March 27, 2015.
Karen “K.C.” (Steelman) Wyatt
Karen “K.C.” (Steelman) Wyatt, 61, of Raytown, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 South Second St., Odessa, MO 64076. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, 12507 Mt. Tabor Rd., Odessa, MO, 64076. Memorials are suggested to Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memories of K.C and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64076, 816-633-5524.
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
30 dogs rescued from rural Pleasant Hill residence
CASS COUNTY – 30 dogs were collected from a residence in rural Pleasant Hill Thursday while Cass County deputies were executing a search warrant. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the dogs were rescued with the help of Harrisonville and Raymore animal control officers. All animals were seen by veterinarians, who were reportedly on the scene of the investigation, prior to being transported to a local shelter for safekeeping.
William Pollard
William Pollard, 89, of Norborne died Wednesday, Dec. 21. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the funeral home.
Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit that was filed in Cooper County alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depend on during the cold winter months, and failed to refund customers.
Ice partly blamed for injury accident
SALINE COUNTY, MO - A Carrollton driver reported injuries after a vehicle slide-off Thursday morning. Highway Patrol reports Dawn Moore, 60, was south on Route 65 near BB when the vehicle slid on ice, off the left side and down an embankment. Moore received transportation to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment...
Porch pirate suspects arrested in Sedalia
SEDALIA, Mo. - Two Sedalia residents accused of porch piracy in November are arrested Wednesday. Investigators from the Latent Investigations Unit and Crime Resolution Unit executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of South Harrison Avenue. Subjects arrested include Jessica Collins on a probation violation, felon in possession of a prohibited weapon, and drug paraphernalia, and Dustin Galloway on failure to appear.
Semi strikes utility pole, live wires
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff reports this morning an accident on Thompson River Bridge on Highway 190. The accident involves a semi that striking a utility pole. Live wires reportedly fell onto another vehicle and melted the hood area. No injuries are reported. The roadway is open to...
Area Girl Scouts and First Lego League Challenge Team the "J. Lows" bring home awards from competition
LAWRENCE, KS -- A Girl Scout First Lego League Challenge Team, known as the J. Lows and comprised of Carrollton and Chillicothe students, earned some much-deserved recognition at the December 10th competition with robot, Dumpy. Jana Menning, one of three coaches for the team, believes First Lego League is a...
Traffic incident on I-70 EB causes delays
SALINE COUNTY, MO - The eastbound lanes of I-70 have been impacted by a crash reported in the 9 a.m. hour. The accident happened past the Emma exit, #62 for Routes VV and Y. According to the MODOT traveler information map, traffic delays are expected until 11:15 a.m. There have...
Ray County Commission meets Tuesday
RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, December 27. New business on the agenda indicates commissioners to open rock and fuel bids for 2023. Approval of payables and minutes of the last meeting. The meeting is regularly scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office....
Kansas City restaurant owner pleads guilty to allowing building used in drug trafficking scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The owner of a Kansas City restaurant pleads guilty in federal court for allowing the business to be used in a drug trafficking scheme. According to a release from the Department of Justice Western District of Missouri, 45-year-old Brian Douglas Smith, former owner of Rockstar Burgers, pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises.
