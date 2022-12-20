Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 5:37 pm, Report of a dog left out with no protection from extreme weather conditions near Vine and Herriman Streets…..Officer contacted the resident, who was advised of the problem. Numerous traffic stops,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Hospitalized After Livingston County Crash
CHILLICOTHE, MO – A collision between two vehicles in Livingston County Wednesday morning sent both drivers to the hospital. Reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol say the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. one mile north of Chillicothe as a vehicle driven by 60-year old Chillicothe resident Christine Anderson and a vehicle operated by a 17-year old female from Chillicothe met in the intersection. After impact, both came to rest off the corner of the intersection. Anderson’s vehicle was overturned onto its side.
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
KMZU
Traffic incident on I-70 EB causes delays
SALINE COUNTY, MO - The eastbound lanes of I-70 have been impacted by a crash reported in the 9 a.m. hour. The accident happened past the Emma exit, #62 for Routes VV and Y. According to the MODOT traveler information map, traffic delays are expected until 11:15 a.m. There have...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
kchi.com
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
kjluradio.com
Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm
So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
KMZU
Area Girl Scouts and First Lego League Challenge Team the "J. Lows" bring home awards from competition
LAWRENCE, KS -- A Girl Scout First Lego League Challenge Team, known as the J. Lows and comprised of Carrollton and Chillicothe students, earned some much-deserved recognition at the December 10th competition with robot, Dumpy. Jana Menning, one of three coaches for the team, believes First Lego League is a...
KMZU
Concordia Board of Aldermen to meet in special session Friday
CONCORDIA – The Concordia Board of Aldermen will meet in special session tomorrow. The board will review the results of the bid opening for Phase 1 of the Concordia Park Storm Sewer Project. Other items on the agenda are municipal election candidacy and hours of operations during the holidays.
kchi.com
Sentenced For Non-Support
A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
KMZU
Ice partly blamed for injury accident
SALINE COUNTY, MO - A Carrollton driver reported injuries after a vehicle slide-off Thursday morning. Highway Patrol reports Dawn Moore, 60, was south on Route 65 near BB when the vehicle slid on ice, off the left side and down an embankment. Moore received transportation to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment...
Sedalia Man Arrested for Trespassing at Break Time
On Sunday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the Break Time store, 808 East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a trespassing report. The complainant stated a subject who was recently trespassed from the business had returned. Officers viewed video footage of the suspect entering the business multiple times. Officers then located...
Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people did decide to brave the cold temperatures today. ABC 17 News even saw a few people in Columbia on bicycles earlier this evening. A few stores closed for weather, but some grocery stores and other kinds of shopping stayed open for the day. Grocery stores like Hy-Vee still had about 25- The post Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA PD ARREST TWO SUBJECTS AFTER EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department arrested two subjects after executing a search warrant on December 21, 2022. The department received a report of someone stealing packages off of a front porch on November 18. An investigation revealed that suspects stole packages from other residents as well. Investigators from the Latent Unit...
Murder suspect arrested, charged with drug distribution while out on bond
A Columbia man charged with felony murder in connection with a January overdose death was charged this week with allegedly selling drugs while he was out on bond. The post Murder suspect arrested, charged with drug distribution while out on bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance in Howard County. According to a report from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, deputies approached a vehicle on County Road 342 in Howard County and a man identified as Joshua Gerlach approached their vehicle. Gerlach stated that he had run out of gas and had to walk to his mother’s house to get help.
kjluradio.com
Warsaw man suffers serious injuries in crash, cited for suspected DWI
A Benton County man is cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after he wrecks his car about 15 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jayson Henson, 30, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 on Wednesday afternoon near the town of Edwards when he travelled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henson crossed back over the highway and traveled off the other side of the road, striking multiple trees.
