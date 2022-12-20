CHILLICOTHE, MO – A collision between two vehicles in Livingston County Wednesday morning sent both drivers to the hospital. Reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol say the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. one mile north of Chillicothe as a vehicle driven by 60-year old Chillicothe resident Christine Anderson and a vehicle operated by a 17-year old female from Chillicothe met in the intersection. After impact, both came to rest off the corner of the intersection. Anderson’s vehicle was overturned onto its side.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO