The Knicks lost a game Sunday at the Garden, and they hope they did not lose something much more important. Jalen Brunson left the 119-112 loss to the 76ers on Christmas Day with 4:42 to play in the fourth quarter and headed toward the locker room. Brunson, who had appeared to hold his right hip at moments while running up and down the court, returned to the bench in the last minutes but did not reenter the game. The Knicks declined to make Brunson available to media after the loss, in which he played just 3:24 of the last period, and did...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO