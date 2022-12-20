ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New York Post

Jalen Brunson exits Knicks’ loss in fourth quarter with undisclosed injury

The Knicks lost a game Sunday at the Garden, and they hope they did not lose something much more important.  Jalen Brunson left the 119-112 loss to the 76ers on Christmas Day with 4:42 to play in the fourth quarter and headed toward the locker room. Brunson, who had appeared to hold his right hip at moments while running up and down the court, returned to the bench in the last minutes but did not reenter the game.  The Knicks declined to make Brunson available to media after the loss, in which he played just 3:24 of the last period, and did...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSB Radio

Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores, and the Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 Sunday for their second victory since mid-October. Mayfield went 24 of 28 for 230...
DENVER, CO

