scooter
4d ago
If they’re okay with it, what if I chartered a plane and flew the immigrants from Massachusetts to Florida is that okay?
Reply(1)
5
OneAverageWhiteGuy
4d ago
What the legislators voted to approve the money was not to move migrants allowed in for asylum claims to be moved from other states. DeSantis broke the law.
Reply
2
Elyce
4d ago
No, I do not support the use of our taxpayers funds being used illegally for inhuman acts! I do not support my taxpayer funds to boost an authoritarian Governor who does not support anyone but himself, his donors, for donations and votes to further his political future!
Reply(1)
2
