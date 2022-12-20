Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU defensive starter announces he'll return for 2023 season
The SEC West Division Champion LSU Tigers received some big news about its defensive roster Friday night. Starting defensive back and key playmaker Greg Brooks Jr. announced that he would be returning for the 2023 season instead of heading to the NFL Draft. Brooks shared a social media graphic and...
LSUSports.net
Willie Sims, Member 1981 NCAA Final Four Team, "Super Sub" Passes Away
BATON ROUGE – Willie Sims, a member of LSU’s 1981 NCAA Final Four team who became affectionally know by LSU fans as “Super Sub”, passed away on Dec. 23 at the age of 64. Sims had been hospitalized in Israel, where he has lived for years,...
andthevalleyshook.com
Jordan Jefferson Transferring to LSU
The transfer portal continues to whir and a familiar face is returning to the LSU football program: Jordan Jefferson. Okay no, not that Jordan Jefferson. No this Jordan Jefferson is a defensive tackle formerly of West Virginia. Jefferson, a four-year contributor for the Mountaineers, has one more year of eligibility remaining.
tigerdroppings.com
Former Southeastern Louisiana CB Zy Alexander Transfers To LSU
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC. LSU announced the singing of cornerback Zy Alexander on Friday, who transfers into the program after being a three-year starter at Southeastern Louisiana. quote:. Zy Alexander. Cornerback. 6-3 * 185 * Jr.-Trf. Loreauville, La. (Loreauville HS/Southeastern Louisiana) 2022 First Team All-Southland...
theadvocate.com
Southern's Roger Cador, Rickie Weeks enter College Baseball Hall of Fame together
Roger Cador’s goal for his Southern University baseball program was to get to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series. The Jaguars never made it to the College World Series, but Cador is headed to Omaha for a permanent spot in college baseball history, right alongside his most prominent player.
NOLA.com
Buzzer-beating win at Scotlandville shows Hannan's potential
Defending Division II state champion Hannan found itself on the road and down a point to Scotlandville with 2.1 seconds remaining on Dec. 17. Locked in a defensive battle, the Hawks needed a driving layup by senior Luke Timmons at the buzzer to earn a thrilling 49-48 victory. “It might...
postsouth.com
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center set to host Baton Rouge football team
A news conference scheduled for Dec. 28 in Gonzales will officially kick off an agreement between Ascension Parish government and the Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League to host Redstick home games at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. As announced on the Redsticks' website, the team has reached a...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
Louisiana man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl from California to Louisiana
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a cross-country fentanyl trafficking network.
Former Cajuns track star Erica Stewart follows dream to launch new gym and fitness clothing line
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Fueled by her obsession with health and fitness, former UL Lafayette track star Erica Stewart, 25, recalls a tough conversation she had with family and friends the day she decided to hang up her spikes. “I was dealing with so many injuries, so while the decision to end my career was […]
brproud.com
Louisiana man to serve 235 months for drug trafficking
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 49-year-old Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 2 pounds of fentanyl. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Chief Judge Shelly Dick...
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents.
BREC’s Rainbow Trout fishing rodeo kicks off at 4 parks in EBR; Here’s where to go
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is catering to outdoor enthusiasts in East Baton Rouge Parish, just in time for the holidays!. There will be a tagged fishing rodeo for Rainbow Trout in four ponds in December and January. BREC says the following ponds were stocked with fish on Tuesday,...
Lafayette Christian Academy President and Pastor Jay Miller responds to newly surfaced video of him at Jan. 6 insurrection
A newly released video recorded in connection with the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol has been uncovered
Man sentenced after stealing 54 firearms from Youngsville shooting range
A Louisiana man has been sentenced after stealing 116 firearms from gun stores in Youngsville and Benton.
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities.
theadvocate.com
18-year-old stabs man to death in fistfight off Plank Road, Baton Rouge police say
An 18-year-old stabbed a man in a fistfight on Tuesday evening and has been arrested for manslaughter after the man died in the hospital the next day, Baton Rouge police say. DeQuan Hutchinson, 18, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in the slaying of 33-year-old Anthony Jackson, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
