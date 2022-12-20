Auburn is bolstering one of its biggest positions of need with one of the top offensive tackles in the transfer portal. Former Tulsa offensive tackle Dillon Wade committed to Auburn on Friday, providing some much-needed experience to the exterior of the Tigers’ offensive line for 2023. Wade is rated as a four-star transfer prospect, according to 247Sports, which has him listed as the No. 5 transfer offensive lineman in the market this cycle and the No. 2 offensive tackle transfer.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO