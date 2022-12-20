Seventeen years after meeting, Katharine McPhee and David Foster teamed up for their first joint holiday album. The husband and wife met in 2006 on the set of "American Idol," the stage that catapulted McPhee's career, but had yet to collaborate. Their seven-song EP, "Christmas Songs," is out now, featuring holiday classics like "Jingle Bell Rock," and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

22 HOURS AGO