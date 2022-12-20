Read full article on original website
Robert Summerlot
4d ago
that damn climate change because I used to go to lay outside and get something here in Indiana in December and now they're talking snow and icy weather? I am 66 years old and I have no seen no changes in the weather at all it's just a bull crap they feed Daniel throats cuz they have done down education and people think they have to look for the government for the answers and these ignorant scientists and experts. I think Jesus said to return
Reply(1)
2
Related
cbs4indy.com
Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain
INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
wkdzradio.com
Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night
Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
korncountry.com
More snow is possible for Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) has given an update on the result of the recent winter storm and what to expect with a new weather system moving into the area on Monday. Bartholomew County travel status has been downgraded to an Advisory Level, per BCEM. Roads have...
WISH-TV
Chilly Christmas Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Arctic air is still present for tonight, but temperatures look to warm up over the coming days. TONIGHT: Central Indiana is under a wind chill advisory from midnight to 11 AM tomorrow. Clouds decrease tonight with blowing snow. Low temperatures in the single digits with wind chill values getting to -10 to -20.
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND extends time of Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/QsSumRuiKf https://t.co/EW6H2WZZdS. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
WISH-TV
Cold Christmas Day, much warmer next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Merry Christmas! It’s going to be a cold day but we will see a little sunshine across the state. TODAY: A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for central Indiana. Wind chills may drop as cold as 15 below zero at times this morning. Another cold start with many locations starting in the single digits this morning. We’ll see some sunshine as we head throughout the day today. It’s going to be cold once again with highs stay in the lower to middle teens. Winds will ease compared to the last few days. Wind chill values however will likely be below zero for much of the day.
WISH-TV
Frigid for Christmas weekend; more snow possible with a temperature rebound next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had the coldest day here in central Indiana in over 25 to 30 years to end the workweek. Howling winds and life-threatening wind chills that fell to -35 to -40 degrees made for unbearable conditions. Indianapolis’s high temperature of negative one degree made it the...
Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area
A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says. According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m....
WISH-TV
Road conditions, winter weather advisory
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After snow fell across central Indiana Thursday night, coupled with strong winds and below-freezing temperatures, winter storm warnings are still in effect Saturday morning. Most roadways have been treated with salt and plowed for those traveling around Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Department of Public Works. Although...
WNDU
First Alert Weather - Saturday Morning, December 24, 2022
Officials say conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible. If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite.
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
WISH-TV
Blast of below-zero air hits Indiana; Sunday highs will be in the teens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow has come to an end for the state with frigid air settling in Friday morning and through the afternoon. Temperatures starting off this morning from 5 below zero to 8 below zero. Winds will be very gusty Friday morning and drag down feel-like temperatures to...
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
WISH-TV
Last-minute steps to prepare for the winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm is coming and preparing for it is paramount to your safety. Mary Moran, Emergency Management and Preparedness Director at the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, joined Daybreak on Thursday to offer a few tips on winter preparedness. “If you do have to travel,...
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
wamwamfm.com
Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.
A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
WISH-TV
Over 3,000 without power across central Indiana due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are with out power across central Indiana as the winter storm continues to make its way. According to AES Indiana, 3,204 customers are without power as of 10:01 p.m. Duke Energy has reported that 202 customers are without power. Visit AES Indiana and Duke Energy...
Comments / 6