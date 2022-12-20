INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Merry Christmas! It’s going to be a cold day but we will see a little sunshine across the state. TODAY: A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for central Indiana. Wind chills may drop as cold as 15 below zero at times this morning. Another cold start with many locations starting in the single digits this morning. We’ll see some sunshine as we head throughout the day today. It’s going to be cold once again with highs stay in the lower to middle teens. Winds will ease compared to the last few days. Wind chill values however will likely be below zero for much of the day.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO