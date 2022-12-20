ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

WJTV 12

Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson

UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Hypothermia possible as temperatures drop in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Medical professionals say thefreezing weather expected in Mississippi can cause hypothermia. The condition happens when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Common symptoms of hypothermia are uncontrollable shivering and movements, almost like acting drunk. Brennan Vaughn, a physician assistant at American Family Care shared the best...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Jackson firefighters battle blaze, subfreezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning when temperatures were below freezing. The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. at Fairfield and Lamar streets. The fire destroyed the home and damaged a neighboring house. The frigid temperatures froze the water as it was...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Singer West Love is coming to Vicksburg Dec. 30

Music artist West Love will be in Vicksburg on Dec. 30. 2022 at The Hut. West Love, a native of Valdosta, Georgia, found her ability to sing at a young age and eventually began to perform with “The 478 Band.”. Opening for artists like Pokey Bear, Tucka, Bobby Rush,...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors experience water issues ahead of freeze

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Jackson neighbors are already having issues with their water before the cold weather has even arrived. Neighbors on Azalea Drive woke up Thursday morning with water beginning to flood their street, driveways and yards. According to neighbors, this is not the first time Azalea Drive has suffered flooding. With freezing […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Winter Advisory for the Coming Week

Winter Advisory for the Coming Week
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Morning fire in Jackson destroys one home, damages other

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of a cold front, an early morning fire at Fairbanks and Lamar Street destroyed one home and badly damaged another. No injuries were reported. By the time a Jackson Fire Department crew arrived at about 4:30 a.m., one house was fully engulfed and...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Christmas Weather Update

Christmas Weather Update

A long duration of very cold weather is expected from Thursday night through Saturday night for our forecast area. Low temperatures will likely range from the single digits north to teens south, and highs will be near or below freezing for much of the area Friday and Saturday. In addition, strong and gusty north winds will likely result in wind chill readings below zero in the significant threat area, especially from late Thursday night through Friday. Hypothermia will be likely with prolonged exposure, and exposed pipes could be damaged. Water main breaks will be possible, especially in the significant threat area. With this being a busy week of travel and holiday preparations, please monitor the latest forecast updates and prepare for this anticipated cold weather episode. Be sure family and neighbors have a warm place to stay.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Cooking fire damages Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. — A home on Savanna Street was damaged by a fire. The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said someone was cooking at the house, which sparked the fire. A neighbor said an air fryer was to blame. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
JACKSON, MS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

An Adorable 2-Year-Old Little Girl Disappeared & Her Family Moved Away Ending All Contact With The Police

Myra Lewis and mother Ericka LewisPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 1, 2014, Ericka Lewis left her home between 10:30 am to 11:00 am on Mount Pilgrim Road in Camden, Mississippi. Her two daughters were in the front yard playing, and Ericka told the girls to go inside with her father, Gregory Lewis. Gregory was inside taking care of their one-month-old sister, according to WLBT.
CAMDEN, MS
WAPT

Fight breaks out at outlet mall in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. — A fight at the outlet mall in Pearl appears to have ended with cooler heads prevailing. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, as people were shopping on Christmas Eve at Rue 21 at the Outlets of Mississippi. A spokesperson for the city of Pearl said...
PEARL, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during Jackson ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Damaged fire hydrant shuts down Robinson Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A damaged fire hydrant on Robinson Road has shut down the road as crews have been working throughout the morning on Friday, December 23. According to city officials, a fire hydrant was hit and damaged beyond repair. A member of the crew said they expect to be finished on Robinson Road […]
JACKSON, MS

