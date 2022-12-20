Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
WDAM-TV
A look forward to Midnight on Front Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is back for another year. But “Midnight on Front Street” will have a few changes. First off, for the young ones who may not stay awake until midnight, there will be a children’s’ balloon pop in the Pocket Museum at 8 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Fieldhouse for the Homeless helping more people due to freezing temperatures
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Fieldhouse for the Homeless has seen a big increase in people seeking shelter from the cold weather. Shelter founder/co-director Cynthia Young said the number of folks needing a warm place to stay tripled over a 48-hour period, from about 50 a day to more than 150.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire. Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51. According to the Jones...
WDAM-TV
Firefighter offers tips for facing the cold
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Eve on Christmas Eve, fire departments are on standby, around the clock, in case of an emergency. With temperatures below freezing in the Pine Belt, many families look for ways to keep warm. Adam Files is a Hattiesburg firefighter and he offers some advice to...
WDAM-TV
‘Christmas in the Park’ celebrated in Collins
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Collins continued Saturday night a 19-year tradition- Christmas in the Park. The event not only aims to bring the city together, but also welcomes visitors from other cities and states. Each year people throughout the city, church members and volunteers all work as greeters...
WDAM-TV
Columbia PD offers warmth during Friday giveaway
COLUMBIA Miss. (WDAM) - Freezing temperatures did not stop the Columbia Police Department from gifting city residents hot meals and cool toys Saturday. The department partnered with the local Walmart to continue a tradition of lending a hand to a community in need. “When it gets especially cold weather, we’ll...
WDAM-TV
Columbia PD looking to help those in need with food, shelter
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Colder temperatures are coming and a local, first-response team is looking to help the neediest people. The Columbia Police Department is hoping to bring in multiple homeless people this weekend, providing them shelter from the frigid temperatures. “As we’re patrolling at night, we’ll notice people laying...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Salvation Army closing out 2022 ‘Red Kettle’ campaign
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Salvation Army is wrapping up its 2022 red kettle fundraising campaign. Salvation Army bell ringers were out across the Hub City on Friday, hoping to get a few extra donations from holiday shoppers. So far, the organization has raised more than $75,000 during the...
WDAM-TV
Home sustains severe damage in Saturday afternoon fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in the Calhoun community in Jones County was severely damaged in a fire shortly after lunchtime Saturday. According to the Jones County Fire Council, volunteer fire departments from Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso and Hebron responded to a call about noon Saturday to a report of smoke and fire at 67 Cactus Drive.
WDAM-TV
4-vehicle accident sent 2 to the hospital with moderate injuries
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident in the Shady Grove community of Jones County sent two to the hospital late Saturday afternoon with moderate injuries. The accident shut down the highway for more than 80 minutes Saturday, from Watermill Road to Old Highway 15, near Shady Grove...
ABC 33/40 News
Search for suspects in Mississippi armed robbery points investigators to Alabama
An investigation of an armed robbery at a Mississippi truck stop led to Alabama in search of the identities of two people suspected in the incident. According to the George County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi, its deputies responded to the 4-Mile Truck Stop in the Rocky Creek community around noon Thursday after report of an armed robbery.
WDAM-TV
Keeping the ‘City Beautiful:’ City council votes to restore 8 dilapidated homes
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Laurel leaders are taking steps to make sure the “City Beautiful” stays that way. The Laurel City Council met for the last meeting of 2022 Tuesday and voted to improve eight dilapidated homes in the area. The city will use money from the USDA and...
WDAM-TV
The Fieldhouse in Hattiesburg is providing shelter from the cold
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During the winter, it’s important to remember your plants, pets, pipes, and most importantly, people. The Fieldhouse, a year-round homeless shelter, has opened its doors to anyone without a warm place to stay as temperatures continue to drop. “We provide services all of the time...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
Temporary restraining order filed against Hattiesburg VFW post
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue. Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make […]
WDAM-TV
Corrections officers wanted in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for anyone interested in becoming a corrections officer. With the jail dealing with issues from overcrowding, Sheriff Joe Berlin said hiring more correction officers will improve safety in the jail. “We are wanting to hire more staff...
WDAM-TV
Last minute Christmas shopping at Turtle Creek Mall
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - All year, people have been shopping for friends and loved ones for Christmas day. However, there’re still some who are trying to find that perfect, last-minute gift---even waiting until Christmas Eve. Turtle Creek Mall has been a popular spot in Hattiesburg lately, with several different...
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
WDAM-TV
Hotel rooms snared to get people out of the cold
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are thousands in Mississippi without a home, and with freezing temperatures just hours away, the homeless population is set to experience some long, cold nights. That is why the Bridge to Hope in Jones County is lending a hand this holiday season, raising enough...
