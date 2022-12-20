ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets Tuesday report: Quinnen Williams, Corey Davis trending towards playing Thursday

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
The Jets have been holding walkthroughs this week as the prepare for the quick turnaround on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That said, the arrow is pointing up for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf) and wide receiver Corey Davis (concussion).

“Corey and Quinnen — Corey for sure, trending in the right direction, Quinnen is also trending,” Saleh said Tuesday. “For Quinnen, it’s going to go up to kickoff or when we declare actives. It feels a lot better than it did last week.”

Tuesday’s estimated practice report showed Davis as an upgrade to a full participant after being estimated as a limited participant Monday. Williams remained a “limited” participant.

Also estimated as limited Tuesday were OT Duane Brown (shoulder), OT George Fant (knee), S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) and QB Mike White (ribs).

White, as has already been announced by the Jets, will not play Thursday. He is able to practice in a light fashion but has not been cleared for contact. Saleh called White a “week-to-week” evaluation.

CB Brandin Echols (quad), WR Denzel Mims (concussion) and WR Jeff Smith (knee) were all listed as non-participants in practice and are looking unlikely for Thursday.

If both are out, that would leave just Davis, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios among the receivers on the 53-man roster. The Jets also have Irwin Charles and Diontae Spencer on the practice squad and one, or both, could be called up for Thursday.

