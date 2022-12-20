Read full article on original website
Though Kirstie Alley may have lightened her workload in the years leading up to her death, the late actress — who passed from colon cancer at age 71 on Monday, December 5 — was said to have a $40 million fortune as well as a few properties across the country.According to Radar, she owned a home in Wichita, Kans., as well as one in Clearwater, Fla., the latter of which she purchased in 2008 for $1.8 million. In 2021, the Cheers lead sold off a home in California for $7.8 million, and a year prior, the Emmy winner revealed she...
Kirstie Alley was pretty lonely prior to her untimely death, Radar reported. “She’s constantly bent out of shape, letting everything upset her, and making calls at all hours to complain about the people who’ve wronged her, real or imagined,” a source told the outlet.The insider revealed that the Cheers alum, who died after a battle with cancer, didn't have many people to rely on during her final years. “She has a housekeeper and a gardener who she communicates with — but other than that she doesn’t see much of anyone anymore,” said the source.“The fear is she’s having a midlife...
The class action suit alleges that MoonPay and Guy Oseary worked with Yuga Labs to covertly pay celebrities to boost the popular NFT project. A class action lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that a slew of celebrities—including Justin Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, and Paris Hilton—violated state and federal laws when they promoted Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs while failing to disclose their financial relationships to Yuga Labs.
Billionaire Robert F. Smith hosted a “James Bond”-themed party at his Florida mansion last weekend — but some guests ended up more shaken than stirred by the lavish proceedings at the beachside bash, sources told On The Money. The head of Vista Equity Partners — who with a net worth of $8 billion is the nation’s richest African-American — got surprised by his wife and family with a Dec. 2 shindig at his waterfront estate in Palm Beach to celebrate his 60th birthday, according to sources close to the situation. Nevertheless, some of the party’s roughly 60 guests found the “Double-0 Six-0”...
“A Very Backstreet Holiday,” the Backstreet Boys’ Christmas special filmed this month in Los Angeles, will no longer air on ABC, Variety has confirmed. The news comes amid allegations that singer Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old girl during the band’s 2001 tour. The special was set to air on ABC on Dec. 14, featuring Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough as they celebrate the season and perform hits from their 10th album “A Very Backstreet Christmas.” Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka were scheduled to appear. On Thursday, a 39-year-old woman,...
Famed Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and Hollywood Walk of Fame Restaurateur Guy Fieri found in each other the complementary skills they needed to achieve entrepreneurial success when creating their tequila brand, Santo Spirits.
Church Of Scientology Will Hold Memorial For Longtime Member Kirstie Alley After Secret Cancer Battle
The Church of Scientology will hold a memorial for Kirstie Alley, who was a longtime member, after she passed away from a secret colon cancer battle, Radar reported. According to an insider, Scientology leaders will put on a service for her at the Flag Land Base in Clearwater, Fla. Prior to the actress' death at 71, Tony Ortega revealed she reached the highest levels in Scientology. “Now here I stand a New OT VIII shiny, fresh and calm… well, as calm as a thetan like me can be. I am more confident than ever before. And here’s the big news....
