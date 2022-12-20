Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-3 Loss to Manchester City
Football is back, baby! And while this match, with its five-goal scoreline, back and forth action and missed opportunities might be described as a classic for the neutral viewer, for Liverpool fans, it was mostly more of the frustrating same. Manchester City were comfortably the better side on the night,...
SB Nation
EFL - Newcastle 1-0 Bournemouth - Match Report: Exploiting defensive errors
In Tuesday’s Carabao Cup Round of 16 game, the Magpies capitalized on Bournemouth’s full-back Adam Smith’s own goal in the 67th minute to secure the win and move forward to the quarter-finals. Using the same successful starting XI that manager Eddie Howe has relied upon for the...
SB Nation
West Ham ‘have conceded internally’ to Declan Rice leaving in the summer — report
Long-term Chelsea transfer target Declan Rice looks set to leave West Ham United in the summer, with the club having conceded “internally” that they will have to let go of their 24-year-old captain, who’s made it abundantly clear that his ambition is to play Champions League football.
SB Nation
Conte: Fraser Forster to start in goal for Tottenham vs. Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur supporters got a good look at backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster on Wednesday in Spurs’ friendly draw against OGC Nice. They’ll get an even better look at him on Monday when Spurs head to Brentford to resume Premier League action. Antonio Conte announced in his pre-match press conference today that Forster, signed this summer as a free agent, will start his first Premier League match for Spurs ahead of World Cup finalist Hugo Lloris.
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool
Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland 10’, Riyad Mahrez 47’, Nathan Ake 58’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win and do it playing pretty well. A well deserved win. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, and could have had more goals.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: We Should Have Defended Better Against Man City
Thursday’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie saw Liverpool and Manchester Cityi both field squads missing a raft of players through injury and time off following World Cup exertions. However, England’s two standout sides in recent years still managed to put on a riveting show, with City’s unfathomable depth helping...
SB Nation
Report: Joe Rodon’s Rennes loan could terminate in January
Joe Rodon moved to Ligue 1 side Rennes this summer on a season long loan with an eye towards a permanent departure at the end of the season. However, despite playing three World Cup matches with Wales in Qatar, one report says he could seek to terminate his loan at the midway point in search of better opportunities.
SB Nation
Leicester vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Foxes defeated MK Dons in the Carabao Cup and so did Newcastle facing Bournemouth last Wednesday. Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition, will meet next Monday, and will do so once more in the second week of January after the next-round draw wanted it that way.
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW 3-0 Paris Saint-Germain Féminine, Women’s Champions League: Post-match reaction
Against Paris Saint-Germain in France, Chelsea put on one of their best displays this season to set the tone of their Women’s Champions League group stage journey early on. The 1-0 victory over last term’s semi-finalists really sent the message that the Blues were ones to keep a close watch in the title race.
SB Nation
Lampard confident Everton can match Jordan Pickford’s ambitions despite transfer speculation
Frank Lampard is confident Jordan Pickford will sign a new long-term contract at Everton and that the club can match the England No.1’s ambitions. Pickford has 18 months remaining on his current contract and the Toffees will not want the former Sunderland goalkeeper to enter the final year of his deal or risk losing him on a free transfer in 2024.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Branthwaite talks loan, Doucoure January transfer rumours
“This is just a very nice club, PSV. There are many committed people who want to form a family club together. I ended up in a pleasant team. This is a beautiful environment for me in all respects and, moreover, this competition is a good stage for further growth as a footballer. I am very satisfied here,” says Branthwaite. [Echo via Eindhovens Dagblad]
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash
Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
SB Nation
Chelsea loan trio’s futures in doubt at Hull City — report
Chelsea sent not one, not two, but the maximum complement of three loan players to Hull City this summer, with youngsters Harvey Vale and Xavier Simons joining returning loanee Nathan Baxter. And the Tigers, under then manager Shota Arveladze, made a good start to the season, with two wins and...
SB Nation
Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Where were we
Given the number (and profile) of Tottenham Hotspur players at the World Cup, there was always likely be at least one champion amongst the squad, and indeed Cristian Romero returns to London as a winner. The rest will have some level of disappointment, especially Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane, but for everyone the focus must turn back to club football.
SB Nation
Newcastle to host Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Newcastle United will host Leicester City as part of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals set of matchups in the week starting on Jan. 9th. The final date and kickoff time will be announced at a later moment. The Magpies drew Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth in the Round of 16 and...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa v Liverpool w/ The Redmen TV!
What did Dan make of Liverpool’s mid-season friendlies during the World Cup break and with so many first team players having had participated in the tournament, is he just happy that they escaped the nasty injury bug?. How would/does Dan see the second half of the season playing out...
SB Nation
Eghbali: Chelsea were ‘not terribly well managed on the football side, sporting side or promotional side’
We’ve heard a fair amount from Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly over the past few months, but more recently, it was fellow co-owner Behdad Eghbali’s turn to speak at a business conference, appearing at SporticoLive’s “Invest in Sports” Summit back in mid-October, as part of the “Expanding International Portfolios” panel.
SB Nation
Rumormongering: Spurs considering a £13m January move for Adrien Rabiot
Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Tottenham Hotspur are apparently interested in signing Adrien Rabiot. I know. I know! It’s like Groundhog Day except with a lot more swearing in French. Normally I’d be appending this to the Batcountry section and we’d all be having a good laugh, except for one thing: it’s Gary Jacob writing in the Times of London, and he’s not a journalist you casually dismiss.
SB Nation
LFC U18s Progress in FA Youth Cup
While the senior squad fell to defeat on Thursday to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, the LFC U18s saw success in the FA Youth Cup third round. The young Reds eased to victory against Bournemouth, with Jayden Danns and Kareem Ahmed both scoring — the latter on his debut. The Cherries managed to grab a consolation goal in stoppage time at Vitality Stadium.
SB Nation
SBN Weekly: Liverpool Reaction, KDB 4Ever, Transfer Rumours, and More...
Happy Christmas Cityzens!! Manchester City made their return this week as the club downed rivals Liverpool FC, ending the Reds' attempt to repeat as Carabao Cup winners. The women remain idle during Christmas week, but the men have two more fixtures to squeeze in before the calendar flips to 2023. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you set for the week ahead.
