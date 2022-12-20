In trading on Friday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 3 (TSX: SLF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.30 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRC was trading at a 25.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

