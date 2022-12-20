Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days. Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and Consensus. Owl Rock...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Flexsteel Industries and Virco Mfg
Chicago, IL – December 22, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS and Virco Mfg. Corp. VIRC. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2030826/2-furniture-stocks-worth-buying-despite-industry-headwinds. Indeed, the Zacks Furniture industry has been bearing the brunt of supply-chain disruptions, greater inflation, continued investments in e-commerce, macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, and intense...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2022: NKE, CCL, CUK, TTC
Consumer stocks were mostly higher in midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.6%. Data Wednesday showed consumer confidence as measured by the Conference Board index rose to a 108.3 reading in December, up...
NVR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $4641.25, changing hands for $4704.96/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.79, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.60, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $25.59, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.16, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) closed at $74.78, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $21.50, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic...
Sun Life Financial's Preferred Shares Series 3 Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Friday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 3 (TSX: SLF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.30 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRC was trading at a 25.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Daily Dividend Report: FCX,CAG,BKU,FULT,TWO
Freeport-McMoRan announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on February 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework.
Top Analyst Reports for Linde, BP & PayPal
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Linde plc (LIN), BP p.l.c. (BP) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $103.46, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company...
Dropbox (DBX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Dropbox (DBX) closed at $22.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the online file-sharing company...
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
Buy 5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for the New Year
With the turbulent 2022 coming to an end, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for the New Year. While recent economic data point to the effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed at $2.33, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
