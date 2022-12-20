Quitman held a Monday afternoon status hearing in the case of Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Smith. A grand jury indicted him for allegedly directing his K-9 partner to “bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog.” The indictment alleges the actions resulted in “unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.” Constable Smith’s attorney said Smith sustained a broken finger and a knee injury during the incident, and his actions were all in compliance with K-9 handler standards.”

WOOD COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO