Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wild chase across one East Texas county costs one man his life, in what appears to be a case of theft. Texas Rangers are investigating after the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting on highway 154 right in front of the Wood county courthouse in Quitman.
HCSO: Woman Caught With 5 Grams Of Methamphetamine
A 40-year-old Sulphur Spring woman was jailed early Christmas Eve 2022 after being caught with 5 grams of methamphetamine. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a Dodge Challenger at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 24, on Church Street at Loop 301 for defective license plate lights. During the traffic stop, Deputy Fisher asked and was refused consent to search the black car.
KLTV
Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with an individual who was witness to the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman on Thursday. An engagement ring was saved from a house fire in Tyler Friday. Here is the moment Robert Kemper popped the question to...
Police: Wood County fatal officer-involved shooting began with theft in Mineola Walmart
QUITMAN, Texas — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Wood County courthouse in Quitman, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton. According to the Mineola Police Department, around 2:41 p.m. officers responded to a theft at a Walmart on 135 NE Loop...
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
KLTV
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in Quitman. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with Texas DPS, the incident started when Mineola Police were pursuing a vehicle on Highway 37. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said Mineola police attempted to stop...
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Jailed For Felony Theft, Burglary
Hunt County arrested Justin Lynn Henley for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They also charged him with Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available, and he remained in the Hunt County Detention Center at the last report. No other details were immediately available.
easttexasradio.com
Hearing For Accused Wood County Constable
Quitman held a Monday afternoon status hearing in the case of Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Smith. A grand jury indicted him for allegedly directing his K-9 partner to “bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog.” The indictment alleges the actions resulted in “unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.” Constable Smith’s attorney said Smith sustained a broken finger and a knee injury during the incident, and his actions were all in compliance with K-9 handler standards.”
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Quitman
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the initial information about the pursuit as reported by law enforcement. We regret the error. QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Quitman on Thursday, according to Texas DPS. Mineola Police Department responded to a call about a theft at […]
1 person dead after shooting at Longview Waffle house
LONGVIEW, Texas — One man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. Longview police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Waffle House, located on East Loop 281. A man and woman with gunshot wounds...
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Arrests
Titus County arrested 37-year-old Tyler Marcus Hightower of Mt. Pleasant on a bond forfeiture warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Christine Sharpe of Dallas for Fraudulent Use and Possession of ID information, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Officials arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man for violating a Criminal Trespass order on Texas Street. Jordan Terrell Givens then began resisting his arrest and threatened violence against the arresting officer. His bond amount totals $105,000 on charges of obstruction/retaliation, resisting, and trespassing.
Crime & Courts
Crime & Courts Subhead Arrests News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 07:33 Image ...
inforney.com
Police: Suspect fatally shot by police after fleeing officers after theft at Walmart
A fatal officer-involved shooting began with a theft call at a Mineola Walmart, according to police. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Mineola Police Department officers responded to the Walmart, 135 NE Loop 564, in reference to theft, according to a release from the department. Officers saw the suspect's car attempting to...
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
Nov. 27• John Alvin Mitchell, Jr., of Daingerfield, was arrested by Daingerfield police for public intoxication with three prior convictions.Dec.
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Woman Arrested For Trafficking
A Wood County woman is in the Smith County Jail for allegedly assisting in the sex trafficking of a minor. The state has charged Carly Sofia Loughmiller of Hawkins with the trafficking of persons. Her bond is $450,000, and her arrest resulted from an extensive investigation by Texas Rangers, Smith County DA’s Office, Homeland Security, and other agencies.
Official: Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Noonday
NOONDAY, Texas — Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire at 13922 County Road 194 in Noonday this afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshall Office said there were people in the house when the fire began but no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have start in...
Comments / 1