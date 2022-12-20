In this final stretch of our look at innovation in watchmaking, we get to truly new things for brands and collectors alike, which are generally new for everyone. We are talking about the curious world of Web3 and the Metaverse, of course, but also the Foundation de la Haute Horlogerie’s own showcase of innovation, the LAB event at Watches and Wonders Geneva, and the sustainability journey. Web3 here includes blockchain and NFTs, as well as overlaps with the Metaverse. Unlike most things watchmaking, this is where collectors and watchmakers alike might scratch their heads in confusion, largely because both Web3 and the Metaverse are entirely nebulous.

