Steam Winter Sale 2022 is now live, introducing new and returning discounts on PC games. This year’s edition of the annual Steam Winter Sale is scheduled to run until 11:30 pm IST on January 5, 2023. The 2022 Steam Winter Sale offers discounts up to 80 percent on select titles. Game of the Year Elden Ring has finally received its first price cut on PC since launch — you get 30 percent off, with the final price being Rs. 1,749 for the Elden Ring standard edition. Meanwhile, you can grab God of War (2018) at a 40 percent discount for Rs. 1,979, while the recent PlayStation PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available at Rs. 2,999.

2 DAYS AGO