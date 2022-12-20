Read full article on original website
Nintendo’s Long-Awaited Sports Story Is Now on the Switch
The long-awaited sequel to Nintendo’s beloved sports RPG is now out for players to enjoy. The popular Japanese game developer and publisher recently released Golf Story’s sequel, Sports Story, on the Nintendo Switch as part of its “Inside the House of Indies” holiday event. Nintendo’s “Inside...
Valve Explains Changes to How VR Support Appears on Steam Pages
Earlier this month Valve changed the longstanding format for displaying which VR headsets are supported on a game’s Steam Store page. The company says the change was made to ‘keep up with the growing VR market’. Earlier this month some folks were alarmed to see that the...
More upcoming Raptor Lake CPU details leak including core counts, release dates, and tentative pricing
Rumor mill: Earlier leaked information revealed most specs for non-K variants of Intel’s latest-gen Core processors. This latest one however fills in important missing details, giving us a mostly complete picture of mainstream Raptor Lake CPUs a couple of weeks before their official unveiling and likely launch. A trusted...
Steam Winter Sale 2022 Best Deals: Elden Ring, God of War, FIFA 23, and More
Steam Winter Sale 2022 is now live, introducing new and returning discounts on PC games. This year’s edition of the annual Steam Winter Sale is scheduled to run until 11:30 pm IST on January 5, 2023. The 2022 Steam Winter Sale offers discounts up to 80 percent on select titles. Game of the Year Elden Ring has finally received its first price cut on PC since launch — you get 30 percent off, with the final price being Rs. 1,749 for the Elden Ring standard edition. Meanwhile, you can grab God of War (2018) at a 40 percent discount for Rs. 1,979, while the recent PlayStation PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available at Rs. 2,999.
