Mark Stoops: Kentucky 'Hit a Home Run' by Landing Devin Leary in the Transfer Portal
As hectic as the month of December is in the college football world, Kentucky and Mark Stoops — in his words — "hit all areas of need" via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail. The Early Signing Period is coming to a close, and the Wildcats have officially added 23 new faces to the ...
John Calipari Says It Has ‘Become Harder to Play at’ Kentucky
The Wildcats’ coach weighed in on the state of the program.
aseaofblue.com
Florida A&M coach thought UK was more effective without Sahvir Wheeler in the game
The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column on Wednesday night as they defeated Florida A&M 88-68 in Rupp Arena. It was a huge night for Cason Wallace as he poured in 27 points, 9 assists, 4 steals, and was 5/6 from three. Down the stretch of the second...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
saturdaytradition.com
Sam LaPorta explains why he wants to play in Iowa's bowl game against Kentucky
Sam LaPorta, Iowa’s star tight end, will play in the upcoming game against Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. The Iowa Hawkeye’s offense struggled this season scoring just 17.9 points per game but despite that LaPorta was able to get a good level of production this year. According to PFF in 2021, he led the B1G with 53 receptions for 670 yards and had an impressive 206 yards after contact.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
wymt.com
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
Fox 19
‘Avoid I-71′: Beshear sends national guard after semis gets stuck on icy, snowy hills
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging drivers to avoid Interstate 71 in Northern Kentucky after multiple southbound semis got stuck on steep snowy, icy hills. The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police are on the scene in Glencoe in Gallatin County to clear this “major...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
kyweathercenter.com
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac brokers shopping center sale in Lexington
NAI Isaac recently negotiated the sale of Chinoe Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky. The center includes 111,835 square feet of retail and office space. Al Isaac, president of NAI Isaac, represented the seller.
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
WUKY
Who we lost KY: Christmas Flowers
WUKY is collaborating with Martha Greenwald, creator and curator of 'Who We Lost KY' a writing project where friends and families who have lost loved ones to the pandemic or a natural disaster, pay tribute and in some cases, say their final goodbyes. This week Laura Jackson of Fayette County reads Christmas Flowers; a story remembering her aunt, Becky Breece-Straley.
Livestock owners warned of cold stress emergency as bitter winter weather moves through region
A pre-Christmas blast of arctic air will drop Kentucky temperatures into the single digits, with windchills well below zero. Livestock producers and horse and pet owners need to take action to protect animals and themselves from the dangerous weather. “This will likely be the coldest air we’ve seen in Kentucky...
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
WKYT 27
Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
k105.com
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
