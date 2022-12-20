Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Love County fire departments struggle to find volunteers
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The need for volunteer firefighters has increased in 2022, and department chiefs reiterated the necessity to Love County Emergency Management at a monthly meeting earlier this week. The Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department said it has gradually lost members since 2020. Of the 14...
Country Lakes house fire displaces family
The Denton Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Christmas Eve in the Country Lakes subdivision. Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of Tawakoni Drive around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. One house, and one vehicle in front of the house, were fully engulfed. A Denton FD...
KTEN.com
Ardmore car dealer donates bikes for foster kids
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore helped some kids with their Christmas wishes on Thursday. The dealership donated 55 bicycles and jackets to the Carter County Department of Human Services to be given to children in foster care. "When our community works together, we can help families,"...
KTEN.com
Boats destroyed in Lake Texoma marina fire
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fire consumed a boathouse at the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina on Lake Texoma Friday night. As many as 18 boats were lost in the fire, according to a Facebook post by Sherwood Shores Fire Department Capt. Craig Reed. "The fire got a big head start...
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
Terrell mother warns public about 'Amazon' phishing scam after she was victimized
TERRELL, Texas — As we are in full holiday swing, many of us are using Amazon and other shopping sites. A local mother is warning people about a phishing scam, where she is now out thousands of dollars. It’s a scam that’s happening around the country. "I...
KXII.com
Leonard family brightening up town this season, one show at a time
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -If you’re driving at night down Highway 69 in Leonard, you might have seen strobes and flashing lights in the air. “We’ve always done some Christmas decorations, wrapped our trees up and down our driveways,” Bill Watson said. But it wasn’t until last year...
madillrecord.net
Crime around the county
A sex offender who absconded 15 years ago arrested in Marshall County. David Smith, a felon on the run out of Texas, was arrested on December 13. The Marshall County Sex Offender Compliance Deputy received a call about Smith who was a Registered Sex Offender who had moved from Texas.
KXII.com
Gainesville Police looking for suspect accused of stealing money from an elderly victim
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect who they say abused an elderly person’s debit card. According the Gainesville Police, an unknown male was seen at an ATM on Nov. 6 using the victim’s debit card. Police said the...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect
Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
Two killed, one critically injured in overnight crash on U.S. Highway 80
ELMO, Texas — Two people were killed and another critically injured in an overnight crash in northeastern Kaufman County. Around 11:30 p.m., on December 23, 2022, emergency services including the Elmo Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Careflite responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 just east of Ham's Orchards, approximately two miles west of Elmo, Texas.
KXII.com
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
fox4news.com
Missing Flower Mound student Tanner Hoang's car found unoccupied in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student from Flower Mound who disappeared last week. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 in Austin that his silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
SSPD: Woman Jailed After Failing To Pay For More Than $100 Worth Of Merchandise
A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was jailed on a felony charge after admitting she failed to pay for more than $100 worth of merchandise before leaving the self-checkout at Walmart over the weekend, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported being contacted at 3:32 p.m. Dec....
KXII.com
Paris family loses home in structure fire
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night. According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m. Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at...
Trespassing Teen Accused Of Obstruction, Resisting Arrest
A trespassing teen was accused of obstruction and resisting arrest Tuesday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Robble Acosta reported contacting a 19-year-old at 4:41 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, at a Texas Street address, a location the officer was aware the youth had previously been issued a criminal trespass warning, prohibiting him from being on the property.
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Jailed For Felony Theft, Burglary
Hunt County arrested Justin Lynn Henley for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They also charged him with Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available, and he remained in the Hunt County Detention Center at the last report. No other details were immediately available.
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
