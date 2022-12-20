ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Bean, TX

KTEN.com

Love County fire departments struggle to find volunteers

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The need for volunteer firefighters has increased in 2022, and department chiefs reiterated the necessity to Love County Emergency Management at a monthly meeting earlier this week. The Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department said it has gradually lost members since 2020. Of the 14...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Country Lakes house fire displaces family

The Denton Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Christmas Eve in the Country Lakes subdivision. Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of Tawakoni Drive around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. One house, and one vehicle in front of the house, were fully engulfed. A Denton FD...
DENTON, TX
KTEN.com

Ardmore car dealer donates bikes for foster kids

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore helped some kids with their Christmas wishes on Thursday. The dealership donated 55 bicycles and jackets to the Carter County Department of Human Services to be given to children in foster care. "When our community works together, we can help families,"...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Boats destroyed in Lake Texoma marina fire

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fire consumed a boathouse at the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina on Lake Texoma Friday night. As many as 18 boats were lost in the fire, according to a Facebook post by Sherwood Shores Fire Department Capt. Craig Reed. "The fire got a big head start...
DENISON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k

Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
ARGYLE, TX
KXII.com

Leonard family brightening up town this season, one show at a time

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -If you’re driving at night down Highway 69 in Leonard, you might have seen strobes and flashing lights in the air. “We’ve always done some Christmas decorations, wrapped our trees up and down our driveways,” Bill Watson said. But it wasn’t until last year...
LEONARD, TX
madillrecord.net

Crime around the county

A sex offender who absconded 15 years ago arrested in Marshall County. David Smith, a felon on the run out of Texas, was arrested on December 13. The Marshall County Sex Offender Compliance Deputy received a call about Smith who was a Registered Sex Offender who had moved from Texas.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs

Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inForney.com

Two killed, one critically injured in overnight crash on U.S. Highway 80

ELMO, Texas — Two people were killed and another critically injured in an overnight crash in northeastern Kaufman County. Around 11:30 p.m., on December 23, 2022, emergency services including the Elmo Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Careflite responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 just east of Ham's Orchards, approximately two miles west of Elmo, Texas.
ELMO, TX
KXII.com

Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
fox4news.com

Missing Flower Mound student Tanner Hoang's car found unoccupied in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student from Flower Mound who disappeared last week. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 in Austin that his silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
AUSTIN, TX
KXII.com

Paris family loses home in structure fire

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night. According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m. Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Trespassing Teen Accused Of Obstruction, Resisting Arrest

A trespassing teen was accused of obstruction and resisting arrest Tuesday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Robble Acosta reported contacting a 19-year-old at 4:41 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, at a Texas Street address, a location the officer was aware the youth had previously been issued a criminal trespass warning, prohibiting him from being on the property.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Man Jailed For Felony Theft, Burglary

Hunt County arrested Justin Lynn Henley for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They also charged him with Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available, and he remained in the Hunt County Detention Center at the last report. No other details were immediately available.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant

A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
ANNONA, TX

