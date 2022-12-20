Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren Has Agreed to Get the Mayo Bath if NC State Wins Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Well, this week the Duke’s Mayo Bowl announced that NC State and Maryland Head Coaches, Dave Doeren and Mike Locksley respectively, have agreed to a mayo bath if their team wins. This is a tradition of the Mayo Bowl, The head coach of the winning team gets doused with...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Legend is Perfect Assistant Candidate for Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
packinsider.com
ON3: NC State Football Ranks 17th in Transfer Portal Rankings…and They Aren’t Done
NC State has crushed it in the Transfer Portal thus far. ON3 ranks the Wolfpack’s performance in the Transfer Portal thus far 17th in College Football. Five players have transferred out: WR Jasiah Provillon, QB Devin Leary, WR Devin Carter, DT Joshua Harris, Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis. 4 players have...
York football duo signs with West Virginia
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York had an explosive offense this past season in large part to two players: quarterback Sam Stoner and running back Jahiem White. And on Wednesday afternoon, the Bearcat duo decided to bring their dangerous combo to West Virginia as both signed to play for the Mountaineers. “It’s definitely exciting, I mean […]
packinsider.com
ESPN Currently Ranks NC State’s Diamond Johnson as the #24 Player in Women’s College Basketball
This week ESPN released their rankings of the Top-25 players on Women’s College Basketball thus far in the 2022-23 season, and NC State Junior Point Guard Diamond Johnson ranked 24th. 24. Diamond Johnson, NC State Wolfpack. Guard | 5-foot-5 | junior | Previous ranking: NR. 2022-23 stats:. 13.9 PPG,...
packinsider.com
PI EXCLUSIVE: A Q&A with NC State Commit 3-Star Hybrid Defender Rohan Davy
NC State offered you back in February. Did they continue to recruit you after you committed to Cincinnati?. After I committed to Cincinnati, they laid off and respected my decision, and told me they love me as a player, and that I always had a home there. We checked out...
Neal Brown Comments on Each Signee from WVU's 2023 Recruiting Class
The West Virginia football program received an infusion of young talent on Wednesday as 17 recruits signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Mountaineers. As always, head coach Neal Brown held a press conference to discuss the class, and this year, he gave the media a few comments about each player.
Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools
Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
California Recruits Ty Dieffenbach, Israel Polk Send Pitt's Final Signatures of Signing Day
The December Signing Day comes to a close for the Pitt Panthers with Ty Dieffenbach and Israel Polk submitting their signatures.
packinsider.com
Former NC State Verbal Commit Kyron Jones Signs with Georgia
Former NC State verbal commit Kyron Jones has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. NC State offered Jones back on June 12th, and he took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 17th. Shortly after, Jones verbally committed to run with the Wolfpack on October 1st. Jones was recruited by NC...
packinsider.com
3-Star Rico Jackson Commits to NC State!
3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Rico Jackson (6’6″/300) must have enjoyed his Official Visit to NC State this weekend according to a source. Jackson was originally an Illinois commit, committing to the Fighting Illini on June 5th. He then decommitted on July 29th. NC State offered Jackson on June...
packinsider.com
PI EXCLUSIVE: A Q&A with Oregon OL Transfer Dawson Jaramillo
Honestly, I didn’t have a lot of interest coming from the East coming out of High School. I had an offer from Virginia, which is how I met Coach Tujague. When I was coming out of High School, I don’t think I was mature enough to move across the country. Eugene is an hour from where I grew up. My family was able to come down to all of the games. I did 5 years at Oregon, and I loved it. It was the best thing I could have done. As I have gotten older, I don’t think I want to live in Oregon, and I wanted to try somewhere new.
Metro News
Brown identifies areas of need through portal, although quarterback isn’t one
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — At the time Neal Brown’s press conference began Wednesday inside the Milan Puskar Center, West Virginia’s football program had added 17 high school recruits on the opening day of the early signing period. Brown, who recently concluded his fourth season as West Virginia’s head...
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi says two schools offered UNC QB Drake Maye $5 million to transfer
Days after UNC head coach Mack Brown blasted programs for attempting to lure away quarterback Drake Maye illegally, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi said two schools offered Maye $5 million to transfer during an appearance Tuesday on 93.7 The Fan. "I heard five million," Narduzzi said. "I heard two schools,...
SIGNED: Kentucky edge rusher inks with WVU Football
Oryend Fisher, EDGE, Georgetown (KY) Great Crossing. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8706-rating as the No. 77 edge rusher. Why he chose West Virginia: "I definitely feel that. It's that they're always on you. Like some other coaches ask you about just football stuff. They ask you other stuff other than football. So it seems like they want to get you to know you more as a person too like they're very interested in you.”
Father Of College Football Recruit Reveals Where His Son Was Conceived
On Wednesday, Tory Johnson Jr. committed to join the West Virginia Mountaineers as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Johnson Jr.'s family was understandably proud of him. His father, Tory Johnson Sr., had an additional reason to take pride in his son's accomplishment. Johnson Sr. suited up for the...
Tar Heels basketball team loses freshman for extended period due to broken foot bone
Freshman forward/center Will Shaver broke a bone in his left foot during Tuesday's practice.
Pitt Signs Three-Man Transfer Recruiting Class
Phil Jurkovec, Donovan McMillon and Christian Veilleux are officially Pitt Panthers.
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
Four Candidates From Pitt's Recruiting Class to Make Instant Impact
These three prospects from Pitt's latest class could breakout in their freshman seasons.
Comments / 0