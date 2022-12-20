ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Legend is Perfect Assistant Candidate for Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
MORGANTOWN, WV
abc27 News

York football duo signs with West Virginia

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York had an explosive offense this past season in large part to two players: quarterback Sam Stoner and running back Jahiem White. And on Wednesday afternoon, the Bearcat duo decided to bring their dangerous combo to West Virginia as both signed to play for the Mountaineers. “It’s definitely exciting, I mean […]
YORK, PA
WRAL News

Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools

Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

Former NC State Verbal Commit Kyron Jones Signs with Georgia

Former NC State verbal commit Kyron Jones has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. NC State offered Jones back on June 12th, and he took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 17th. Shortly after, Jones verbally committed to run with the Wolfpack on October 1st. Jones was recruited by NC...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

3-Star Rico Jackson Commits to NC State!

3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Rico Jackson (6’6″/300) must have enjoyed his Official Visit to NC State this weekend according to a source. Jackson was originally an Illinois commit, committing to the Fighting Illini on June 5th. He then decommitted on July 29th. NC State offered Jackson on June...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

PI EXCLUSIVE: A Q&A with Oregon OL Transfer Dawson Jaramillo

Honestly, I didn’t have a lot of interest coming from the East coming out of High School. I had an offer from Virginia, which is how I met Coach Tujague. When I was coming out of High School, I don’t think I was mature enough to move across the country. Eugene is an hour from where I grew up. My family was able to come down to all of the games. I did 5 years at Oregon, and I loved it. It was the best thing I could have done. As I have gotten older, I don’t think I want to live in Oregon, and I wanted to try somewhere new.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

SIGNED: Kentucky edge rusher inks with WVU Football

Oryend Fisher, EDGE, Georgetown (KY) Great Crossing. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8706-rating as the No. 77 edge rusher. Why he chose West Virginia: "I definitely feel that. It's that they're always on you. Like some other coaches ask you about just football stuff. They ask you other stuff other than football. So it seems like they want to get you to know you more as a person too like they're very interested in you.”
MORGANTOWN, WV

