Honestly, I didn’t have a lot of interest coming from the East coming out of High School. I had an offer from Virginia, which is how I met Coach Tujague. When I was coming out of High School, I don’t think I was mature enough to move across the country. Eugene is an hour from where I grew up. My family was able to come down to all of the games. I did 5 years at Oregon, and I loved it. It was the best thing I could have done. As I have gotten older, I don’t think I want to live in Oregon, and I wanted to try somewhere new.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO